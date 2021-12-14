The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Peres doctrine against Iran is still relevant - opinion

Shimon Peres reiterated his approach that Iran’s nuclear aspirations are not a purely Israeli problem, but a global problem.

By YORAM DORI
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 21:14
SHIMON PERES and Ariel Sharon in the Prime Minister's Office. The Iranian nuclear issue was, even then, on the agenda of every diplomatic meeting. (photo credit: FLASH90)
SHIMON PERES and Ariel Sharon in the Prime Minister's Office. The Iranian nuclear issue was, even then, on the agenda of every diplomatic meeting.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
In 2001, I served as Shimon Peres’s close adviser when he was foreign minister in Ariel Sharon’s government. In this position, I accompanied him in the vast majority of the diplomatic meetings he had with heads of state and foreign ministers in Israel and around the world.
I recently went through some of the summaries of the meetings I documented and found that the subject of the Iranian nuclear issue was, even then, on the agenda of every diplomatic meeting.
The doctrine of Peres of 20 years ago was true then and is true even today and was based on several basic principles. Before his diplomatic interlocutors, Peres reiterated his approach that Iran’s nuclear aspirations are not a purely Israeli problem, but a global problem.
More than once in a conversation in one capital city or another, Peres presented to his colleagues the geographical distance from Tehran to that capital, while at the same time revealing the launch ranges of the missiles that Iran is developing and acquiring; missiles that can carry nuclear warheads and hit the heart of that capital.
Peres’s approach, which has been repeatedly stated, was that it is difficult to stop Iran’s ability to reach a nuclear threshold because “knowledge cannot be stopped,” but he demanded that the international community focus on launching capabilities and of preventing Iran from building an arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles that could reach anywhere in the world: to Tel Aviv, Washington and Moscow.
GRAYEVSKY TOOK one of the last photographs of late president Shimon Peres. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY) GRAYEVSKY TOOK one of the last photographs of late president Shimon Peres. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
According to Peres, the imperialist aspirations of the Iranian government did not amount to a desire to rule Jerusalem, but to a desire for global hegemony and to have Khomeini Shi’ite Islam rule over the entire universe.
Looking at the situation today in the context of the Iranian nuclear program, it seems to me that Israel has turned the global danger into a threat to Israel alone. Thus we were left quite alone in the campaign. 
Israel’s focus on Iran’s enrichment capability rather than launch capability is also erroneous – and does not contribute to the prevention effort. Even in the language of laymen, it is easy to explain that a country that enriches uranium, it claims for civilian purposes, should not develop missiles (including missiles with ranges of thousands of kilometers) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
The same view of 20 years ago, which was based on complete coordination with the United States, while maintaining the principle that “Israel has the right to protect the lives of its citizens” – is correct, and perhaps even more so today. The American security and diplomatic umbrella is a necessary condition for the denial of nuclear weapons from Iran.
We can inflate our chests every day with platitudes, but in the face of Chinese and Russian interests in the game against Iran, it is difficult and almost impossible for Israel to cope alone.
Coordination must be bilateral, and a political and security umbrella requires us to consider American interests. Hence a loud conflict with the US administration over a consulate in east Jerusalem could impair capabilities to prevent a nuclear deal from Iran. And God forbid that a connection be made between the two.
Government policy must also be based on the organizational memory stored in government ministries. Since all the minutes of the foreign minister’s talks are in the Prime Minister’s Office and in the Foreign Ministry, the current prime minister and the foreign minister should review them, learn from them and act in the best way to keep unconventional weapons away from Iran. 
You do not always have to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes there is a wheel that travels well, and you just have to keep it from getting a puncture.
The writer served as a special adviser to foreign minister Shimon Peres in 2001-2002.


Tags Iran Shimon Peres iran nuclear threat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by