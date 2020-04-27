The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The slow death of Syria – opinion

Syrian President Bashar Assad pronounced a death sentence on his own country long before the coronavirus arrived.

By KENNETH BANDLER  
APRIL 27, 2020 20:35
SYRIA HAS been destroyed by war. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SYRIA HAS been destroyed by war.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar Assad pronounced a death sentence on his own country long before the coronavirus arrived.
Using nearly every available man-made weapon, from bullets to chemicals, more than 500,000 Syrians have been killed since 2011, though the UN stopped counting fatalities several years ago. About half of Syria’s pre-war population has been forcibly displaced, with 5.5 million living as refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, and another six million relocated, many of them several times, within Syria.
No cohort has suffered more than the country’s youngest. Assad initiated the violence with the arrest and torture of schoolchildren in March 2011. At the time, 35% of Syria’s 21 million population were under the age of 14.
Over the past nine years, more than 2.6 million children have been forcibly displaced inside Syria, and there are 2.5 million children among the Syrians registered as refugees in neighboring countries.
Yet amid this ongoing tragedy the circle of life goes on. Since 2011, 4.8 million babies have been born in Syria, and another million born as refugees in neighboring countries.
Their fate imperils the future of this severely broken country. Precious little has been done to protect Syria’s youngsters. Making little distinction between civilians and armed opponents of his rule, Assad, with the destructive assistance of Iran and Russia, has indiscriminately targeted schools, bakeries, water treatment plants and healthcare facilities.
More than two million children are not getting any formal education, as nearly 30% of the schools in Syria have been destroyed. Another 900,000 children in Syrian refugee camps in neighboring countries are not attending classes,
The situation in Syria’s northwest is particularly grim. Earlier this year more than 900,000 people, including 500,000 children desperately seeking some modicum of safety, arrived in Idlib. Pushing them into Syria’s northwest was done by design of the Assad regime. Many of these internal refugees came from Aleppo after enduring a brutal four-year siege. Immediately after the Assad regime finally reclaimed Aleppo in 2016, there were warnings that Idlib would become the next Aleppo.
A recent UN Human Rights Council report detailed the impact of the conflict on Syria’s youngest: “Robbed of their childhood and forced to participate in a brutal war, children have been killed and maimed in vast numbers,” the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria wrote. The commission faulted the Assad regime, as well as Islamic State and others, for the widespread, callous abuse of children.
THE ASSAD regime is ultimately responsible for the prosecution of this war, for destruction of lives and property, and with Russia’s consistent vetoes of well-intended UN Security Council resolutions, inhibiting the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Damascus in January, and this month’s visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to meet with Assad, reinforced their nations’ commitments to preserve the regime, as well as the continuing presence of Iranian and Russian forces on the ground in Syria. These two countries have invested more in Syria than any others, and the billions of dollars expended far surpass the pledges of Western and Arab donor nations trying to mobilize and deliver basic humanitarian relief.
Moscow has also blocked efforts to bring Assad before the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The trial in Germany of a former senior Syrian intelligence officer who fled to Europe will likely be a rare instance in bringing to justice those responsible for well-documented crimes against humanity in Syria.
Now, with the first cases of COVID-19 revealed in Syria this month, international relief agencies are calling for a cessation of hostilities to enable medical workers to stem the potential spread of the disease. Refugee populations, living in extraordinarily close quarters and lacking proper facilities for hygiene, are especially vulnerable. Yet thanks to the Assad regime, the severely wounded healthcare system can barely keep pace with the traumas of the conflict.
“In Syria, the health system is already in pieces,” the Financial Times reported. “After 600 attacks on health facilities since the conflict began, only half of Syria’s public hospitals and health centers are fully functional, according to WHO [World Health Organization] data.”
Basic survival has been the priority for many Syrians. They have endured incredible hardships, under constant threat of violence and death, while seeking shelter and food, and while striving to retain some hope that this conflict will end and that some normalcy in their lives will be restored.
For hundreds of thousands of children, however, the conflict is their normal.
“Every Syrian child has been impacted by the violence, displacement, severed family ties and lack of access to vital services,” UNICEF has reported. “This has had a huge psychological impact on children.”
The slow death of the Syrian nation has long-term ramifications for Syria’s neighbors and several European countries where refugees have settled; for Israel, which has responded to the deepening presence of Iranian forces in Syria; and for US interests in the region.
“Syria has exhausted the world’s compassion,” noted Walter Russell Mead in his Wall Street Journal column. “Nine years of civil war, each bringing greater atrocities and worse horrors than the last, have deadened the world’s conscience.”
The writer is the American Jewish Committee’s director of media relations.


Tags Bashar Assad Syria syria civil war
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by