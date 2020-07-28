The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust

The government can play politics with other issues, but security and health must come first.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 28, 2020 20:31
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020. (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
A recent incident with Hezbollah and the government’s inept approach toward the COVID-19 crisis is eroding trust at a time of national emergencies. Instead of trying to steady the ship and give the public a secure feeling, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instead become more insular, seemingly jettisoning any interest in earning the public’s trust.
This is a shame. Israel successfully dealt with the pandemic in its first months. This was when Netanyahu was searching for a unity government. However, once the government was formed and Blue and White leader Gantz became alternate prime minister, the large number of new ministers appeared to all squabble over details rather than work as a team.
Instead of a government of national unity, we have a government that is unsure of itself, can’t agree on basic things like a state budget, and leaves the public wondering what is going on from one day to the next.
The Hezbollah clash that unfolded on July 27 is emblematic of the problem. Hezbollah is a serious threat. It is also a serious media machine and knows how to embarrass Israel. It has sought to raise tensions strategically and tactically, in order to distract the Lebanese people from a devastating financial crisis at home.
From July 20-27, after an alleged Israeli strike that killed a Hezbollah operative near Damascus, there was expectation of a security incident on the border. This reminded many in Israel of a similar kind of cycle that was repeated last August.
Millions of Israelis were left waiting for what Hezbollah might do next. The public’s faith in the IDF is higher than confidence in some of the government’s other institutions. Yet, 24 hours later, questions still remained about what had exactly happened on July 27.
Was a Hezbollah incursion thwarted, as the IDF said, or did something else happen? Israelis should not have to watch pro-Hezbollah media to get their news on what is happening. They should be able to rely on their own military spokespeople.
These types of events should be explained clearly and in a transparent way. After events like this, the media should not be left trying to guess what is happening.
The corrosive effects of non-stop elections and the politicization of matters of national security – like the management of the coronavirus crisis or annexation plans that would begin to set Israel’s borders in the West Bank – have eroded public trust in the government, and now we fear, in the IDF.
Even right-wing supporters of Netanyahu, like the mayor of the settlement of Efrat, tweeted on Tuesday that they did not know whom to believe about what had happened in the North the day before.
Health and security are among the most important issues that we require government consistency in dealing with.
The government can play politics with other issues, but security and health must come first. Unfortunately, this government has shown only disunity.
Unsurprisingly, Netanyahu has appeared to care more about tax breaks and getting funding for his trial than about the larger issues the country faces.
This is precisely why a prime minister should not be on trial and in office at the same time. 
The erosion of trust is not because the leadership is incompetent. Gantz and Netanyahu are among the most competent people to manage these crises. They have decades of diplomatic and defense experience combined.
But they have squandered these opportunities either through self-interest or inept messaging and an unwillingness to ever share the stage with one another.
It raises questions about what legacy this prime minister wants to leave behind when he eventually leaves office, or if he wants to erode everything, from confidence in the courts, the police and the media until there is nothing left.
Israelis should feel somewhat confident after Monday’s incident in the North that the IDF is capable of defending the country’s borders. However, we cannot allow our leaders to erode the institution to the extent that we hear two different versions of what happened – one from Israel and one from Hezbollah – and walk away not knowing which one is right.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Hezbollah government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by