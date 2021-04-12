The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

There has been a collective sigh of relief as Jewish life returns

In Israel, that sigh is more pronounced – and official.

By MICHA HALPERN  
APRIL 12, 2021 20:43
TEN PEOPLE vaccinated against COVID-19 attend a Passover Seder in Louisville, Kentucky, last month. (photo credit: AMIRA KARAOUD/REUTERS)
TEN PEOPLE vaccinated against COVID-19 attend a Passover Seder in Louisville, Kentucky, last month.
(photo credit: AMIRA KARAOUD/REUTERS)
I’m an observer. I observe people and their behaviors. Then I comment on them. And over the past few weeks – ever since we crossed the COVID one-year mark – I’ve observed that, in general, people are more relaxed.
It’s as if a big, collective sigh of relief has been let loose. In Israel, that sigh is more pronounced – and official. Restrictions have been officially loosened, if not completely lifted. In the United States, it’s more a grassroots type of easing up, both attitudinally and behaviorally.
Certainly, the US cannot compete with Israel in terms of the numbers of people vaccinated – no country can, but for a country as large as the US, its numbers, too, are pretty impressive. Some 115,000,000 Americans have received their first dose of vaccine. That is 34% of the population. And approximately 63,000,000, or 19%, have received both doses. Given the numbers of die-hard anti-vaxxers, those figures are even more impressive.
For me, synagogues are a microcosm of the world. I intentionally attend services in different synagogues, populated by differing groups of attendees in varying locales, and observe. And I have observed that in synagogues since Purim, there has been a significant change in tone and feeling. Since Passover, there has been a change in behaviors.
In most synagogues that I have attended, masks are still de rigueur. Most is not all. It is, well, just most. In some synagogues, people wear their masks into the buildings, and then lower them when services begin. But in most synagogues, they are still on throughout prayers. It is the seating that has changed. More people are attending, and the distances between worshippers has gotten smaller. Three feet is the new six feet.
Synagogues that had closed their doors to in-person prayer and relied exclusively on Zoom prayers have begun to resume in-house services. Now there are two alternatives: attending in person if you feel comfortable leaving your bubble, or Zooming for those not yet willing to venture out. Divrei Torah, sermons delivered from the pulpit, have been re-instituted. Not long and drawn-out sermons but well-prepared, pithy and to-the-point teachings.
CHILDREN HAVE returned to synagogues. Banished for the past year, Passover was the breakout moment. In most cases, announcements inviting them back were not sent out – it just happened. Spontaneous and almost across the board. It was as if the Haggadah’s “Dayenu” had an additional stanza: “Dayenu – enough, we kids are coming back.” As a result, synagogues have scrambled and re-initiated children’s programming. Looking at them, masks on and lollipop sticks sticking out from underneath, made me realize how resourceful we can be when we want to be.
Complaints of non-compliance I’ve been hearing lately are not about the dangers they present. Rather, they are about rules that are being broken: standing too close to the bimah (podium) when the Torah is being read; kissing the mezuzah when walking into the building; eating a boxed, take-away kiddush in clusters rather than at home. But those complaints are being dealt with – some, with new, more relaxed rules.
The lucky confluence of vaccinations, cabin fever and change in season has resulted in organized, outdoor activities for many congregations. Perek in the Park is just one example. Outdoor picnic Shabbat lunches with a few friends scattered and comfortably distanced, sharing food and wine, is another. Perek, as it is often called, has long been a springtime feature of many synagogues. 
It is an outside, late-afternoon Shabbat social gathering during which people gather to hear a presentation and then nosh. The weather is nice, the cherry blossoms are blooming, the venue is outdoors, the population is starved for content, and more and more people are vaccinated.
But are enough people vaccinated? Is what people are doing really safe or is it too soon? Has impatience gotten the best of us? It’s too soon to say.
People are much less afraid than they were in the weeks following Passover a year ago, and less than they were even two months ago. Tensions have been reduced. Certainly, COVID is still among us. There are still spikes. The virus is still raging and yes, even some of those who have been vaccinated are testing positive and getting sick. But, thankfully, mercifully, fewer and fewer people are dying. Deaths are down and morbidity is down, but that does not mean we should let our guard down or pull our masks down.
We are not yet totally out of danger. But we are, for the first time in a long time, hopeful and optimistic. Let’s be smart, too. Let’s proceed, but with caution and with wisdom.
The writer is a columnist, a social and political commentator, and the host of Thinking Out Loud on JBS TV. 


Tags Passover synagogue shabbat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Was Israel really responsible for the Natanz attack?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by