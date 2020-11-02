The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

There is no right to not be offended

There is no human right, nor legal right in France, to not be offended. What is a human right, and a legal right, is freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 21:22
Father Franklin Parmentier greets people ahead of a mass on Sunday at Notre Dame Basilica to pay tribute to the victims of last Thursday’s deadly knife attack in Nice, France. (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Father Franklin Parmentier greets people ahead of a mass on Sunday at Notre Dame Basilica to pay tribute to the victims of last Thursday’s deadly knife attack in Nice, France.
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
It’s no secret that the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad is a sensitive issue for Muslims, but regardless of the morality of France’s aggressive secular policies and how it impacts the Muslim community, there is no excuse for the heinous murderous acts we’ve seen in recent weeks in France – not to mention the targeted killings of Christians by terrorists in those acts. Anyone who says otherwise is blatantly standing on the wrong side of history.
While Muslims around the world should never be held accountable for the individual acts of other Muslims, even when done in the name of Islam, it speaks volumes that rather than organizing rallies against beheadings or murder done in the name of Islam, some Muslim community leaders and organizations are holding rallies and issuing statements blaming France for the acts of terrorism.
The Islamic Leadership Council of New York wrote in a statement, “The French President is directly provoking the Muslim world in his support of offensive and vulgar depictions of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)... the Muslim world will not tolerate such blatant disrespect of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stands in solidarity with their French Muslim brothers and sisters.”
The statement was issued on the heels of multiple horrific terrorist attacks in France that began with the beheading of a French teacher. The teacher had shown his students a cartoon that depicted the Prophet Muhammad for purposes of a discussion about free speech. Shortly after, two more terrorist attacks were carried out, specifically targeting Christians in France. The first, a stabbing attack at a church in Nice, killed three. The second, a shooting in Lyon, wounded an Orthodox priest.
Contrary to what the Islamic Leadership Council stated, French President Emmanuel Macron did not defend the cartoons, but defended the right to free speech and free expression, and vowed to crack down on radicalism in France. But a mere statement in support of free speech was enough to spark furor from the Muslim world with protests and riots against France erupting around the world in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and even in the Israeli-Arab Muslim community.
The protests have been a shameful display of incitement to violence and disrespect toward France and Macron personally. The protest in Israel was organized by the Islamic Movement, which incidentally did not condemn any of the acts of terrorism in France on their Arabic Facebook page, but repeatedly condemned Macron. Not to be forgotten, terrorist organizations, both Sunni and Shia, were quick to get on board, with Iran condemning France, Hezbollah’s Nasrallah openly promoting Holocaust denial in response because it’s “less offensive,” and Hamas claiming that “insulting religions and prophets is not a matter of freedom of expression.” But here is precisely where they are wrong.
There is no human right, nor legal right in France, to not be offended. What is a human right, and a legal right, is freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The basic rights that enable us to live in a civilized and free society do not disappear because one group is offended, and they certainly don’t justify violence.
No one has a right to not be offended, and the world must never give in to such bullying and thuggish tactics such as those used to censor and oppress contrary and dissident opinions, whether from the Muslim world, the Western world, or anywhere else. Nowhere is this attempted censorship more prevalent today than with the protests we see erupting against France over a cartoon (allegedly) insulting a religious faith. We must uphold freedom of speech and expression at any cost.
Emily Schrader is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC.


Tags Islam Terrorism France Terror Attack charlie hebdo Islamophobia Nice, France
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by