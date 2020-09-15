The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government

On Rosh Hashanah we should pray God makes our selfish leaders realize they must change their behavior and set aside their personal political interests.

By ISI LEIBLER  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 21:12
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With Rosh Hashanah approaching, it is surely time for our leaders to take stock of themselves and recognize the terrible damage incurred on the nation by their indefensible, self-promoting, corrupt and anti-democratic behavior.
Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus six months ago, Israel was in the strongest position since its creation, and the prime minister’s standing was at an all-time high. US President Donald Trump’s administration proved to be more supportive of Israel than any previous American government, and openly allied itself with Israel, condemned the Palestinians for their intransigence and committed itself to denying Iran’s ambition to become a nuclear power.
Israel’s economy, military and social standing in the world have never been so good, and we developed good reciprocal relations with countries as disparate as Russia and India.
But today, despite the recent historic breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, we face a series of looming confrontations that may endanger our long-term security.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite his outstanding achievements, is indisputably destroying his legacy by promoting his personal political and legal interests to the point of endangering the nation.
Amid the worsening medical crisis – in which the numbers of people infected with coronavirus are soaring – Netanyahu’s actions seem to be solely motivated toward retaining control, even if it involves undermining his coalition and outraging most of his constituents.
The collapse of government also reflects the erosion of the role of the cabinet – a key feature of a democratic government – with Netanyahu treating his coalition partner, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, with outright contempt.
Netanyahu must now apply himself urgently to the escalating danger of the coronavirus, in which has Israel catapulted from being a model of success to becoming the country with the highest per capita rate of infection in the world.
There has been a total absence of leadership or direction in tackling coronavirus.
Although Netanyahu appointed Prof. Ronni Gamzu as coronavirus “czar,” he has allowed his ministers, including members of the coronavirus cabinet, to consistently undermine him and issue contradictory statements that utterly confused the public.
Until now, no serious effort has been made to curb the rate of infection within the haredi and the Arab sectors. His pathetic last-minute surrenders to the demands of the ultra-Orthodox have outraged the nation and escalated societal tensions and hatred. Until now, decisions and policies have been floated, but invariably delayed, by political pressures to which Netanyahu invariably conceded.
Gantz, who only agreed to join Netanyahu in the emergency government to deal with the issue, has performed no better. Together with members of his Blue and White Party, his primary focus has been to reject or undermine policies advanced by Netanyahu.
It is still unclear whether Gamzu is the right person to be leading the fight against coronavirus, or whether his program of distinguishing between cities was feasible. He may have been overly optimistic in believing we could reduce the numbers without a lockdown, which – unless there is a last-minute flip-flop – is planned to come into effect beginning on Rosh Hashanah eve.
If Netanyahu is unable to now provide leadership and enable the coronavirus cabinet to act responsibly with clear direction and unity to curb the spread of the virus and deal with the economic disruption, he is endangering the nation and must step down.
There are other critical issues facing Israel at the international level with the pending US elections. Should former vice president Joe Biden be elected, our good fortune in having the most supportive American administration could be dramatically reversed.
The problem is not Biden himself, but that a revolution is taking place in the lower ranks of the Democratic Party. This was exemplified by how close the far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders came to win the nomination for the Democratic presidential nominee.
The radicalization of the Democratic Party includes extending the “big tent” to include outright antisemites like Linda Sarsour and others who are open fans of the abhorrent Louis Farrakhan.
Some of Israel’s most loyal Democratic supporters have been defeated in primaries by radicals, many of whom are strongly anti-Israeli and pro the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Some of these were also backed by radical Jews. In fact, it is said that today being anti-Israel is the DNA test for being accepted within the “progressive” Democratic camp.
Although most Americans still support Israel, the Democratic party is now divided, with the anti-Israeli factions gaining influence because of the passivity of many of Israel’s traditional supporters. Even those Democrats “supporting” Israel oppose the current security policies of the present government, which are endorsed by most Israelis. Biden has also pledged to reverse the Trump policies and reinstate the disastrous 2015 deal with Iran, whose leader still publicly boasts that Israel’s annihilation remains at the top of his agenda.
But even in the best scenario, Biden will revert to Barack Obama’s “even-handed” policy, where Israel and the terrorists are regarded as morally equivalent and the US reinstates UN Relief and Works Agency and other payments, including funds that incentivize terrorists to kill Israelis.
Should Biden be elected, he is unlikely to resist pressures from his rapidly expanding radical base. His vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, has supported Israel in the past, but has a track record in the Senate – second only to Sanders – for supporting radical policies. Should Biden be obliged to step down and Harris assumes the presidency, it is questionable whether she would be willing to alienate her radical supporters who are stridently anti-Israel.
In this environment, the bastion of pro-Israel support of the Christian Evangelicals has no political clout. Unfortunately, the Jews – other than the Orthodox – have leaders who no longer even fight against the antisemitism directly impacting on them.
Currently, only 5% of American Jews consider Israel a primary voting concern. Despite the fact that the Black Lives Matter movement includes radical anti-Israeli objectives in its charter and features prominent Jew-baiters in its demonstrations, the majority of Jewish leaders support such bodies out of cowardice and out of a sick desperation to earn the affection of progressive groups.
Against this backdrop, it is disgraceful that centrist Israeli leaders, who basically share the same security objectives, are unwilling to submerge their personal interests and display unity. Netanyahu must set aside his own personal political interests and, in the face of the possible coming storms, start treating Gantz and Blue and White with respect as genuine coalition partners so that we can present a united front to the world.
Gantz, for his part, should realize that he is now part of the government, and must not act as leader of the opposition.
On Rosh Hashanah we should pray God makes our selfish leaders realize they must change their behavior and set aside their personal political interests and unite to belatedly deal professionally with the coronavirus. Failing to do that, history will not forgive them.
A united centrist government with a functioning cabinet, with or without Netanyahu, would also have a dramatic positive impact on our relations with whatever American administration is elected. It may even influence some American Jewish leaders to wake up and renew support for the Jewish state, which, whether they like it or not, remains the key factor in their identity and political influence.
The writer’s website can be viewed at www.wordfrom jerusalem.com.


Tags rosh hashanah government unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Did World War II bring humanity peace, or are we back at square 1? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by