The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Tisha Be'av: Finding ourselves to find redemption - opinion

The service on Tisha Be’av focuses on golah, exile, and its movement towards geulah, redemption. The difference between these two Hebrew words is one letter, aleph, for ani – me.

By KENNETH BRANDER  
JULY 15, 2021 20:37
JEWISH WORSHIPERS pray at the Western Wall on Tisha Be’av 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
JEWISH WORSHIPERS pray at the Western Wall on Tisha Be’av 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
In his introduction to Book of Genesis, the renowned 19th-century scholar Rabbi Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Berlin (known as the Netziv) notes that the book was also referred to by the prophets as the book of the yesharim, literally “the straight ones” – people with integrity. The explanation given is that the Book of Genesis is the story of our forefathers; they were people whose righteousness was specifically defined by how they interacted with others – even with people who thought and acted differently from them.
The reality is that there are people who claim to be pious and may even look the part of truly righteous people, but who are at times not people of integrity. We know that throughout history, and certainly in our contemporary world, there are those who think they are acting in the name of God when they speak and act out against others, but their very actions are the likes of those which brought about the destruction of the Temple, and prevent its rebuilding up to this very day. Indeed, the Netziv himself says that those people who claimed to be God-fearing and “religious” were the very ones responsible for that destruction.
These people may be ritually robotic but they lack derech eretz, treating others with love and respect. As the Netziv states, this is a basic definition of what it means to be a person of integrity.
Our world today is blessed with the reality that we have so much going for us, and plagued by the fact that we fail to excel in this basic human ability to respect those who think differently. We are blessed to live in our own state, a Jewish state that controls its own destiny, but we still are not able to achieve the ultimate redemption we strive toward and pray for each and every day. It is this very reason that while Tisha Be’av will eventually become a day of celebration to mark that ultimate redemption, it remains a day of commemoration for the tragedies that have befallen us throughout the generations.
SADLY, IF we look out at the world around us, it is all too easy to understand why a redemption built upon respect still evades us. The language that defines our interactions with others is all too often peppered by hostility and hatred, and we look down at the other rather than try to understand the challenges and aspirations that might make them different.
The service on Tisha Be’av focuses on golah, exile, and its movement towards geulah, redemption. The difference between these two Hebrew words is one letter, aleph, for ani – me. We can make the difference between golah and geulah. “Where am I in moving the destiny of the Jewish people and society forward?”
The difference in the words directs us to contemplate, and to find a solution. What do we intend to do in order to shape our destiny anew?
This year, for the first time, Ohr Torah Stone has joined forces with the creators of the well-known HaLayala Lo Lomdim Torah program that takes place throughout Israel every Tisha Be’av. We are delighted to have been able to also make sure that one of the 17 events will be in English.
The program is designed to focus our emotional and mental attention on this most somber of days to ask these questions of what we can do to change our world for the better. The name of the evening, HaLayala Lo Lomdim Torah (“Tonight we don’t learn Torah”), comes from the traditional custom that we are prohibited from Torah study on this day because it fills us with a sense of personal joy that we need to avoid during this day of mourning. But in place of traditional Torah study, we should not make the mistake that we are exempt from education. So we developed this program to focus on a series of thought-provoking lectures and conversations that address the schisms and conflicts which sadly still pervade our society.
Ultimately, if we hope to emulate our forefathers and become a people of great integrity, true yesharim, we will first need to answer this age-old question, “Where are we?” Because only if we are part of the solution and we are present in changing our world for the better will we ever be blessed with that ultimate redemption.
Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander is president and rosh hayeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, a Modern Orthodox network of 30 institutions and programs making a transformative impact on Jewish life, learning and leadership worldwide. For more information on the Tisha Be’av program, visit www.ots.org.il/?s=tisha.


Tags Judaism Torah redemption Tisha B’Av
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by