The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Tolerance of intolerance breeds hate and violence - opinion

The continued legality of neo-Nazi organizations is just as hard to understand, and contemporary efforts to delegitimize them and their ideologies seem insufficient, if not futile.

By DANIEL S. GROSS  
JANUARY 14, 2021 20:24
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
As indicated in “Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt identified as Virginia man” (JPost.com, January 11, 2021), it is clear that antisemitic and racist mobs have been incited by Donald J. Trump. The outgoing president’s ability to attract and steer certain unfortunate groups of uneducated, desperate and gullible followers is steeped in American social history, and its symptoms have had a direct influence on misguided foreign policy.
As politicians iron out the possible ramifications of impeaching the president for an unprecedented second time, long-term issues complicating the rehabilitation of trust in the democratic process will be examined for decades to come, and solutions will not be easily implemented. It will be difficult to subdue the white supremacist and insurrectionist mentalities that arose in response to federal efforts during Reconstruction after the Civil War and have persisted until today.
The continued legality of neo-Nazi organizations is just as hard to understand, and contemporary efforts to delegitimize them and their ideologies seem insufficient, if not futile. Social media removed whatever barriers there were between agitators and their followers. The recent riots in Washington, DC, are being examined in every major world capital. Unfortunately, different lessons will be being learned by those whom Trump once referred to as “very fine people on both sides.”
The Middle East is just one arena in which US diplomatic pressures exhibited naivety regarding negotiating with hard-line extremists. This problem is a result of US foreign policy reflecting the internal reluctance of American civil society to publicly tackle America’s own tarnished legacies. Those include the endurance of post-Civil War “Southern pride” and the legal acceptance of Nazis into the country after the Second World War.
Both inadequacies have only exasperated the determination and abrasiveness of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and fascist “militias.” Post-war Germany and Japan were forced to address their Nazi and imperial pasts, reexamine their social and economic structures, and denounce their former leaders. This process included reorientation of their educational systems and the reaffirmation of mainstream political thought. Despite immediate short-term efforts, the United States never underwent as comprehensive a transformation after the Civil War in its reunification with the rebellious South.
In recent years we have indeed been witnessing accelerating change within the public sphere in, for example, the dismantling of Confederate symbols and the growing critique of history textbooks. Such activities have almost always stemmed from grassroots initiatives, pushed on by changing demographics and economic landscapes, rather than be caused by the insurrectionist behavior of self-proclaimed “patriots.”
Although the forceful imposition of the US on Japan and Germany brought forth decades of relative calm and prosperity to those countries, America’s lack of introspection regarding its own past has reflected poorly in the post-Cold War era. This is especially true in light of America’s renewed rivalry with Russia and an ever-rising China, and in relation to the Middle East after the so-called “Arab Spring.”
TO HER CREDIT, former Republican secretary of state Condoleezza Rice has condemned the storming of the US Capitol, describing it as “a flagrant violation of the rule of law and an assault on the democratic process that was underway.” The US, she added, “has long been an example to countries around the world for our commitment to democracy and the peaceful transfer of power.”
There is no doubt that Rice has been a good friend to Israel and to the Jewish community at large. Her contributions to academia and global politics are unquestioned. And her efforts during the administration of president George W. Bush in trying to facilitate peace between Israel and the Palestinians were substantial. Nonetheless, it is striking how Rice, an Alabama native raised in the racially segregated South, would later express surprise at the Hamas victory in the 2006 Palestinian elections.
This process was sanctioned by the Americans and Europeans alike, with the explicit hope, however naive, of assisting Hamas adopt moderate policies and contributing to the administration of civil institutions, despite Israeli warnings about Hamas being unwilling to lay down its arms. In other words, the inability to minimize extremism in the US in the second half of the 20th century allowed separatists in other regions to flourish in the 21st.
Freedom of speech is a basic human right. However, the tolerance of intolerance breeds hate and violence toward the very institutions that protect that right.
Regarding a 2018 attempt by Hamas rioters to infiltrate Israel on the Gaza border, Prof. Alan Dershowitz wrote, “The border attack and attempted invasion of Israel by Hamas was anything but a peaceful protest. It was a lynch mob.... Many in the public seem all too eager to be deceived because Hamas has succeeded in portraying themselves as the civil rights demonstrators protesting against the Israeli Ku Klux Klan. But in reality, the roles are reversed. Hamas is the Ku Klux Klan, violently rioting to break down the protective barrier so they can lynch innocent Jewish children and other civilians, the way the Klan lynched innocent black citizens.”
Let’s hope that Dershowitz will refrain from using his legal prowess and intellectual capabilities to defend those who incited the mobs and KKK sympathizers who claimed to be peaceful protesters and disenfranchised victims of a “stolen election.”
Like Hamas rioters on the Gaza border, the “Make America Great Again” insurrectionists trampled barriers to express their frustration. Less innocent, however, was the clear intention of invading the Capitol to lynch Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and other democratically elected officials.
American foreign influence is not only a result of official policy, it is dependent on the reputation of the country’s strength and character. As these words are being written, security forces are re-examining the physical safety of government buildings and official residences. More frightening is whether the foundations of democratic procedures and institutions are being bolstered or undermined.


Tags Nazis violence white supremacist neo-nazi right wing Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by