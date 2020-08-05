The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump needs to get off Twitter and get down to business

Despite the lag in the polls, despite the difficult situation in the US, all the cards are in the hands of the president.

By YOSSI TATIKA  
AUGUST 5, 2020 22:22
US PRESIDENT TRUMP is not one to hold back on Twitter. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
US PRESIDENT TRUMP is not one to hold back on Twitter.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Three months before the US presidential election, the incumbent finds himself lagging behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The corona plague, the economic crisis and the criticisms of how the White House is handling these events are making headlines in America.
A well-known rule is that a candidate who controls the agenda with issues that are convenient to him gains an advantage. Biden did not have to do much to lead in the polls. Reality dictates the agenda, and it does not play in Trump’s favor.
When you are lagging behind in the polls, the last move you want to make is to convey a sense of being under pressure. President Donald Trump’s proposal to postpone the election on the grounds that a postal vote could skew the results conveys just that, pressure, and when you’re looking for high turnout among your supporters, this is the last thing you need to show.
Trump was elected not because of the issues he promised to address in his election campaign, but because of his personality. The direct and non-politically correct image, coupled with a direct aggressive campaign against Hillary Clinton, brought his segment of voters to the polls and tipped the scales in his favor in the swing states.
Despite the dismal situation in the polls, Trump, as the incumbent, has the ability to turn the tables in a short time. When you are in a situation where it is difficult to dictate an agenda in the face of a difficult reality – just manage it.
In the three months leading up to the election, he needs to get off Twitter, put on a presidential jacket and act like the commander in chief. The commander in chief. His campaign team should flood the media with videos and photos of the president with medical teams in hospitals, in governors’ rooms in the corona red states, with National Guard commanders in various states, in a control center for the virus to be set up specifically in the White House.
His campaigners would do well to brand the move “as a war for America.” The qualities that Trump conveyed in the first election campaign – power and leadership – must be manifested, and that will not happen until he manages reality. US voters are not looking for a quick solution to the crisis; they are looking for the leader to run it.
Despite the lag in the polls, despite the difficult situation in the US, all the cards are in the hands of the president. If he plays them correctly, the road to another four years in the White House will be paved easily and quickly.
The author is a communications and strategy consultant, Tatika Communications.


