The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Turkey has become a hostage to Erdogan’s leadership – opinion

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis, Turkey has itself become a hostage.

By ROBERT ELLIS  
MAY 4, 2020 20:59
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
(photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)
Two years ago Nate Schenkkan, a project director at Freedom House, claimed that hostage-taking had become Turkey’s new foreign policy. He referred to the attempt by Turkey to use the arrest of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, American pastor Andrew Brunson and other American citizens as leverage to secure concessions from Germany and the US.
In the case of pastor Brunson, this backfired. President Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey that contributed to the lira’s collapse and the pastor’s release. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis, Turkey has itself become a hostage.  
Since the advent of the ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party) in 2002, Turkey’s growth has been marked by credit-fueled construction rather than production. There has been an improvement in infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. At the same time there have been a number of prestige projects, including the third bridge over the Bosphorus and a third Istanbul airport built with state guarantees. This has in particular benefited a select number of construction companies, giving rise to “crony capitalism.”
In 2014, economic analyst Jesse Colombo pointed out in Forbes that Turkey’s economic boom was a credit-driven bubble predicated on ultra-low interest rates.
He also warned that the lira’s weakness was the precursor to Turkey’s coming economic bust, to which we are now witness. Some $173 billion in foreign-currency debt falls due this year but the cupboard is bare.
President Recep Erdogan’s aversion to interest rates is well known. During the Gezi Park uprising in 2013, he railed against “the interest-rate lobby,” also touting his preference for sukuk, Islamic bonds.
Likewise, his belief that the best way to reduce inflation is the reduction of interest rates. Last July the benchmark lending rate in Turkey was 24%, but the appointment of a more pliant governor of the central bank has led to a gradual reduction. It was recently reduced to 8.75% percent against an inflation rate of 11.9%, which gives a negative real interest rate.
The president’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, is minister of the treasury and finance, but before last year’s local elections, his father-in-law made clear, “I’m in charge of Turkey’s economy.” However, when Erdogan was prime minister, The Wall Street Journal had already found him “a systemic risk.”
TWO YEARS ago, the lira fell to 7.28 to the dollar, and since March Turkey has gone through about a third of its gross forex reserves in defense of the lira. However, its net reserves minus liabilities have dropped to below zero, and the lira has again dropped to seven to the dollar. Now there is talk of capital controls, and a popular TV journalist has been prosecuted for suggesting the government might seize bank deposits.
The coronavirus pandemic has imposed an additional burden on Turkey’s economy, which has caught Erdogan between a rock and a hard place. Rather than follow an effective strategy, such as that followed by Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, Turkey has resorted to half-measures, such as a curfew for those under the age of 20 and over 65.
There have been three weekend lockdowns, the first of which was announced with two hours’ notice, resulting in thousands of last-minute shoppers who ignored social distancing.
The government has doubled its original $15-billion financial-support package, but this has limited effect. Erdogan has also launched a national solidarity campaign that has raised $260 million in contributions, mainly from public institutions and businessmen close to the AKP. Municipalities controlled by the opposition CHP (Republican People’s Party) have been prevented from similar fund-raising, as Erdogan has claimed this was an attempt to create a parallel state.
Likewise, there has been a crackdown on critical voices, and 402 people have been detained for “false and provocative” social media posts on the government’s handling of the pandemic. At present, there are 122,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Turkey, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.
Masks are mandatory when shopping and on public transportation. Although masks are now provided for free, there are distribution problems. At the same time, medical organizations have complained over the shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment), as healthcare workers have become infected. Nevertheless, Turkey has provided medical equipment to 57 countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
In particular, there has been a much publicized airlift of 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 pairs of overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields to the US. Together with the shipment was a letter fromErdogan to his “dear friend” Donald Trump, assuring him that Turkey is “a reliable and strong partner of the US” and would continue to demonstrate solidarity.
Erdogan has rejected the option of a standby loan from the International Monetary Fund. Perhaps he hopes for a swap deal with the US Federal Reserve.
The writer is a member of the advisory board at Vocal Europe in Brussels.


Tags Turkey Erdogan foreign affairs Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by