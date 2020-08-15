The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages

The treaty and news of normalization is a blow to Iran and extremist forces in the Middle East.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 15, 2020 22:23
Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a moment of silence at the beginning of a meeting about Afghanistan at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a moment of silence at the beginning of a meeting about Afghanistan at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The world sent a mixed message to Iran this past weekend. On the one hand, it celebrated the news that came out of Washington on Thursday about the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, marking the first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab state in 26 years.
The treaty and news of normalization is a blow to Iran and extremist forces in the Middle East. Part of what brought the UAE and Israel together is a mutual concern of Iran’s nuclear and regional ambitions. The creation of new alliances, with Israel as a public member, further isolates Iran and provides hope that together the moderate forces in the region can stop the mullahs’ race to dominance and nukes.
While that is important, those efforts were undermined by the news that came out Friday evening from New York where the United Nations Security Council voted against extending the arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October.
The US had brought a proposal to the UNSC only to see it vetoed by Russia and China, the two countries that are waiting for October so they can begin selling tanks, fighter jets, missiles and other advanced weaponry to the Iranians.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Security Council’s failure to act inexcusable.
“The Security Council rejected direct appeals to extend the arms embargo from numerous countries in the Middle East endangered by Iran’s violence,” Pompeii said. “The Security Council failed to hold Iran accountable today. It enabled the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell deadly weapons and ignored the demands of countries in the Middle East. America will continue to work to correct this mistake.”
Israel’s new Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said that the Security Council’s decision was a disgrace.
“Instead of allowing the terrorist regime in Tehran to acquire deadly weapons, the council should impose crippling sanctions on Iran,” Erdan said. “The Council has utterly failed in its responsibility of maintaining international peace and security. This decision will further destabilize the Middle East, and increase the spread of violence around the world.”
The UNSC’s decision is not just wrong but it will unfortunately embolden Iran and provide it with a feeling of confidence to continue wreaking havoc throughout the Middle East. New weapons for Iran means more war in Yemen, more advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon and greater support for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.
Because of this international failure, the UAE-Israel peace deal is even more important. What brought Israel and the UAE together in the first place was a mutual understanding that the greatest threat to both countries is in Iran, and that if not stopped, the Iranians will continue trying to undermine moderate regimes like in Abu Dhabi and attack Israel via proxies along its borders.
As Israel’s third peace treaty with an Arab country (1979 with Egypt and 1994 with Jordan), the deal with the UAE carries with it great potential.
On the one hand, it overturns the accepted paradigm that only progress on the Palestinian peace process can bring normalization between Israel and Gulf states. Apparently, that is no longer true. Now, after feeling like they’ve been left out in the cold, maybe the Palestinians will finally come to the negotiating table.
This has the potential to create momentum for progress with the Palestinians, a peace track that has been stuck for far too long.
In addition, it continues the regional realignment against Iran. Israel already has peace with Jordan and Egypt, two strong Sunni states, and now by normalizing relations with the UAE, reportedly more Gulf states are said to be ready to follow suit.
The failure of the UN to continue this effort is a stain on the international community and undermines what should be a united global campaign to rein in terror and violence.
Iran should not be allowed to start buying arms in October and the world should use the Israeli-UAE deal as an example of what is possible. Continuing the pressure on Iran is the next natural step.


