The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

US attack on Israeli settlements is antisemitic - opinion

The US has not objected to illegal Palestinian building in Judea/Samaris under Israeli jurisdiction.

By MORTON A. KLEIN  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 15:36
View of the Israeli settlement of Yakir on June 11, 2020. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Israeli settlement of Yakir on June 11, 2020.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Defense Minister Benny Gantz that Israel’s plan to approve a minimal number of desperately needed Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria was “unacceptable.” Blinken also imperiously and condescendingly demanded that he “expects Israel to pay greater consideration in the future [to] the US position on the settlements,” as if Israel were a banana republic. Similarly, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price publicly attacked Israel and “strongly opposed” Israeli plans to approve minimal Jewish housing units during Tuesday’s public State Department briefing.
The Biden administration’s attacks are discriminatory and antisemitic – as evidenced by Blinken and Price saying nothing about the 60,000 illegal Palestinian-Arab buildings erected with EU funding in the areas of Judea/Samaria under Israeli jurisdiction (Area C), and not opposing Israel’s approval of Arab homes being built in Israeli areas. Demanding that only Jews must curtail building homes in the Jewish homeland – while Palestinian Arabs can build as they please – would be illegal under numerous US housing discrimination and human rights laws.
These anti-Israel attacks ignore that (1) Israeli communities in Judea Samaria only comprise 3% of Judea/Samaria, and (2) the Palestinians, in any event, won’t accept a State there if it means accepting Israel as a Jewish state, since they’ve turned down such statehood offers in 1937, 1948, 2000, 2001, 2008, 2014. And they didn’t establish a Palestinian Arab State from 1948-67 when the Arabs controlled all of Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem. Their goal is Israel’s destruction, not statehood.
The Biden administration’s attacks also violate Israeli sovereignty, international law and US treaty obligations. Judea and Samaria are historic areas of the Jewish homeland, where Jewish kingdoms existed for centuries, and Jews have lived for thousands of years.
Judea and Samaria are areas guaranteed to the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish state under binding international law – including the San Remo Resolution, the League of Nations Covenant, the Mandate, the Anglo-American Convention, and UN Charter Article 80. The latter two international agreements are binding US treaty obligations, which constitute the “supreme law of the land” in the US under the Constitution. In 2019, the US recognized that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are legal.
Antony Blinken (credit: REUTERS)Antony Blinken (credit: REUTERS)
In addition, the Biden administration’s public attacks violate the “Biden Doctrine” that the US should not publicly criticize its friend and ally Israel.
During Biden’s 2001 address at the ZOA’s Brandeis dinner, Biden insisted that the US should not publicly chastise its friend Israel, and explained that public criticism “emboldens those in the Middle East and around the world who still harbor as their sacred goal the elimination of Israel... It is not for you to tell them [Israel], nor for me, what is in their best interests. We should give Israel the right to determine what chances they will take.”
Israel has nonetheless been bending over backward to appease the Biden administration – at the cost of Jewish families who need a place to live. Specifically:
• Israel’s Civil Administration’s Planning Council did not meet for 10 months (since before Biden’s inauguration), which constituted a de facto freeze on building Jewish homes.
• The Planning Council is finally planning to meet now to approve 3,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria. This is a fraction of the housing that is needed by growing Israeli Jewish families, and the record-breaking numbers of Jews making aliyah in the wake of increasing antisemitism throughout the world.
• Israel appeased the Biden administration by lowering Jewish housing units by 39%. As Gantz told Blinken, the defense minister had reduced, to the greatest possible extent, the number of housing units for Jews that was to be approved.
• Meanwhile, Israel gave approval for the construction of 1,300 homes for Palestinian Arabs in Area C, which is under full Israeli control.
• Gantz approved (unwarranted) registration of 4,000 Palestinian Arabs in the Judea and Samaria population registry, and advised Blinken that Israel “plan[s] to take more such steps soon.”
Clearly, appeasing the Biden/Blinken administration doesn’t work.
That administration adopted extremely dangerous rationales for their discriminatory demands on Israel. For instance, Price wrongly claimed that “expansion of settlements... is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm.” This essentially adopted the radical Islamist view that we can’t have “calm” if Jews live in the Jewish homeland.
Price failed to mention the real causes of the lack of calm: the Palestinian Authority’s non-stop incitement of Jew-hatred, and paying Arabs to murder Jews and Americans.
The Biden administration has many pressing domestic and foreign policy issues that require its attention. It’s time for the administration to stop spending its time wrongly interfering with and attacking our greatest ally, the peace-loving democratic Jewish State of Israel.
The writer is president of the Zionist Organization of America.


Tags Israel Settlements usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by