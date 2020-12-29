The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

Arab leaders claim the police have long turned a blind eye to the crime-riddled cities, towns and neighborhoods where gangs rule and where illegal weapons run rampant.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 21:40
Shooting incident near Nahshonim Interchange, Dec. 28, 2020 (photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
Shooting incident near Nahshonim Interchange, Dec. 28, 2020
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON)
It was like a scene from the Wild West or some lawless, under-developed country. In broad daylight Monday, a man was killed and another was critically injured when their car was riddled with bullets while driving, under police protection, along Highway 6.
Let’s repeat. Under police protection. Along Highway 6.
This shouldn’t be happening in Israel in 2020. But it is indicative of the lawlessness that is plaguing the Arab sector in Israel society and the inability or lack of effort by the Israel Police to get to the root of the problem. Arab leaders claim the police have long turned a blind eye to the crime-riddled cities, towns and neighborhoods where gangs rule and where illegal weapons run rampant.
According to one estimation by a Jaffa imam, there are some 450,000 illegal firearms sprinkled throughout the Arab sector.
But despite the ongoing reports of violence, shootings and murders, Monday’s incident was starkly different in its abandon and clear lack of concern about the deterrent capabilities of the police.
The police were accompanying a convoy of cars belonging to the Abu Salek family from Lod on their way to Kafr Kasem in the North. They are known by police and suspected to be involved in crime operations, working with another area family gang. The Abu Salek family members had left the city after the body of 60-year-old Yousef Azberga, a member of a rival crime family, was found overnight Sunday.
Quentin Tarantino might have had difficulty conjuring up a plot line like that for one of his over-the-top crime-centric cinematic epics.
But instead of on the silver screen, these events unfolded on one of Israel’s most traveled highways.
As the convoy sped along Highway 6, in a convoluted series of moves, aggressors were able to penetrate the convoy and shoot at the car in which the Abu Saleks were driving. Two people were killed. Police later arrested two young men from Lod in connection with the shooting.
The incident caused shock waves throughout the country. Mansour Abbas, deputy speaker of the Knesset and head of the Committee on Eradicating Crime in Arab Society, said the shooting has changed all norms regarding the mounting violence.
“The situation has been getting worse for years, and today all the parameters broke new records,” he told KAN TV, adding that there are some 320 family vs family conflicts currently at play in Arab Israeli society that could boil over into violence at any moment.
“We have to begin thinking out of the box – the government, the police and the Arab sector. It’s a matter of pikuach nefesh [saving lives].”
According to the Abraham Initiatives, more than 100 Arab Israelis have been killed since the beginning of the year, the highest in decades. The number of murders has been steadily increasing, having totaled 89 in 2019 and 75 in 2018.
Last month, at one of Abbas’s committee meetings, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a five-year plan – called the 922 Plan – was unveiled to fight serious crime, increase enforcement and improve economic activities in the Arab sector. According to the plan – which was meant to end in December and has now been extended for another year – the state will invest some NIS 4.7 billion in the Arab sector and develop new infrastructure, including roads, public transportation and industrial areas, as well as increase the education budget for the sector.
Netanyahu promised at that meeting that he would bring the plan to approval within two weeks. But with a fourth election approaching, the plan could be shelved indefinitely. Abbas said, however, that he hoped the plan would be approved by the government next week.
As evidenced by Monday’s outrageous events, inaction is no longer an option, not that it ever was. The government, the police, and especially the Arab citizens of Israel need to change their mindsets regarding violence in Arab society. First and foremost is approving the plan and starting the long process of gutting out the crime and enabling the good Arab citizens of Israel to live in peace and security. Unfortunately, this is not a Tarantino movie that can be enjoyed and turned off. It’s real life.


Tags Israeli Arabs crime violence arab sector
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Elie Podeh

Trump’s Middle East legacy: The good, the bad and the ugly – opinion

 By ELIE PODEH
Amotz Asa-El

Benny Gantz: A political eulogy

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by