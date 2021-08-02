The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Welcome support for Israel - opinion

Lovers of Israel have come out loud and strong and are unabashedly telling the world just how much they value the State of Israel, the Jewish state. And they are not – as one might expect – all Jews.

By MICAH HALPERN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 20:26
BUSINESSMAN JOHN Catsimatidis speaks during a news conference to promote Republican Party candidates in New York City last September. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
BUSINESSMAN JOHN Catsimatidis speaks during a news conference to promote Republican Party candidates in New York City last September.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
When something happens that defies the normally accepted thought of how that something should happen, it is called counterintuitive.
In the fight to defend Israel from BDS in light of the announcement made by Ben & Jerry’s that the ice cream would not be sold in the West Bank and that the company would not renew the license of the current licensee in Be’er Tuviya, Israel, support is coming from people and places that I did not expect. 
Two groups are taking up the cause and fighting the fight. The first group consists of lovers of Israel. Intuitive, no surprise there. The second group consists of non-Jews and the lawyers, comptrollers and heads of state pension funds from many US states. Certainly, a counter-intuitive – and very welcome – group.
Lovers of Israel have come out loud and strong and are unabashedly telling the world just how much they value the State of Israel, the Jewish state. And they are not – as one might expect – all Jews. They are, however, people with heart and with conscience and with a strong set of principles and values. 
People like John Catsimatidis. Cats – as he is often called – is owner, president, chairman, and CEO of Gristedes Foods, a grocery chain in New York City, and the Red Apple Group. The company announced that, because of the boycott, they were cutting back on Ben & Jerry’s. And they are not going to advertise it anymore. And on their Twitter page, Catsimatidis wrote that he prefers Haagen-Dazs because it’s pro-Israel. Then he signed the tweet:
“I authorized our stores to cut Ben & Jerry’s space by 30% & not advertise until further notice. It’s a tragedy that Ben & Jerry’s has politicized ice cream. I like Haagen Dazs better created by a South Bronx family who is pro-Israel. John Catsimatidis CEO”
Catsimatidis’ Gristedes is a big gun in this game. So is Morton Williams, another high-end New York City supermarket. With its name and its look, Morton Williams appears to be a very non-Jewish grocery, but co-owner Avi Kanner is indeed a very proud Jew. He was dumbfounded that Ben & Jerry’s would stick their nose into Israeli-Palestinian issues. And in an interview on CBS2 News he said, “Even the most liberal minded person who believes in a two-state solution knows ultimately there will be territorial exchanges and swaps… It’s not up to Ben & Jerry’s as an ice cream company to dictate what the borders should be.”
Between Gristedes’ 31 stores and Morton Williams’ 16 stores, momentum is growing in the fight against Ben & Jerry’s. Their parent company, the huge British conglomerate named Unilever, will start to feel the pressure to do the right thing and pull back from the boycott.
The biggest powerhouse in terms of pull and influence, bigger than the supermarket chains, are the various states and their money-laden pension fund investments. They are now demanding answers from Unilever. Ben & Jerry’s is small fry in this game.
The State of New York has over a quarter of a trillion dollars invested in its pension fund. Of that, $73 million is invested in Unilever. Liz Gordan, executive director of corporate governance for the NY State Common Retirement Fund, wrote to Unilever CEO Alan Jope demanding an answer within 90 days.
In the letter she wrote, “Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever wholly owned subsidiary, is involved in BDS activities.
“The Fund views BDS activities as a potential threat to Israel, its economy, and, as a result, the Fund’s relevant investments… Further, a number of US states have acted or are considering actions to penalize companies that engage in such behavior.
“As a result, companies that engage in BDS activities may face legal, reputational and financial risks.”
$73 million – and that’s from New York State alone – is a gargantuan investment to lose. 
Florida turned up the heat on Unilever as well. State CFO Jimmy Patronis controls Florida public pension funds. He sent his letter to Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy.
This letter explained that the Ben & Jerry’s decision to boycott “may result in your business being placed on Florida’s Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List pursuant to Florida Statutes.
“As you may know, Florida law prohibits the state from investing in companies that discriminate against Israel by refusing to deal with or terminate business activities in a discriminatory matter.”
Patronis explained that if Ben & Jerry’s is added to the state’s list, both Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever would be barred from entering into or renewing contracts with the state.
This is just the beginning.
Pressure is being brought to play on Unilever. More and more US states are joining in. Unilever needs to rethink their contract with Ben & Jerry’s and their independent board. Ultimately, Unilever is responsible for Ben & Jerry’s. CEOs are fired for losing much less money than the sums at risk here and for the bad publicity that has been generated by this independent decision made by this independent board.
So far, Unilever’s CEO has not distinguished himself in this frontal attack against Israel. 

The writer is a columnist and a social and political commentator. 


Tags Israel bds Ben & Jerry's
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by