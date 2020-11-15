The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs?

Bibi’s too busy with MK Mansour Abbas to phone Joe Biden.

By JEFF BARAK  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 21:04
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Where once Benjamin Netanyahu had Donald Trump to make deals with, today Israel’s prime minister is busying himself currying favor with Knesset member Mansour Abbas, leader of the Islamist Ra’am Party, which forms part of the Joint List alliance of Arab parties. In fact, Netanyahu is so busy with Abbas, he hasn’t even had the time to pick up the phone to Joe Biden and personally congratulate the president-elect of the United States.
Prime ministers rarely attend lowly Knesset committee meetings. And yet last week, the prime minister cleared his packed schedule so he could participate in a meeting chaired by Abbas on the topic of violence in Arab society. To put this into perspective, the last time Netanyahu turned up for a Knesset discussion on combating violence in Arab communities was in 2012.
The prime minister’s appearance at the meeting is of course welcome. Violence in Israel’s Arab communities is a matter of huge concern: The homicide rate among Israel’s Arab population is eight times higher than in the Jewish sector, according to a report published this summer. Moreover, Netanyahu didn’t just play a passive role in the meeting; he told the committee he intended to bring a proposal to fight organized crime and violence in the Arab sector for government approval in the very near future.
This is not the only move the prime minister has made recently to improve the lives of Israel’s Arab citizens. At the end of last month, the government surprisingly extended by a year a multi-billion shekel program to close the extensive gaps between Jewish and Arab communities in Israel. The program – called the 922 plan – was set to expire in December, with more than a third of its funds still unused.
So what’s going on?
Why, in the midst of coronavirus, the lack of a state budget for 2021, and the loss of the prime minister’s best friend ever in the White House, is Netanyahu suddenly concentrating on issues that are of little interest to the majority of his voters? Was it just coincidence that the government’s decision to extend the 922 plan came only days after Abbas, in his role as deputy Knesset Speaker, jumped to the Likud’s defense during the Knesset fracas over the nullified vote for a committee of inquiry into the submarine affair, which involves several of Netanyahu’s closest associates?
The answer is a clear no. Netanyahu and Abbas seem to be cooking up a deal in which the government will pour its largesse into Israel’s Arab community in return for Abbas and his faction supporting Netanyahu’s only real objective as a prime minister: legislation to protect him from criminal proceedings. As Abbas told Channel 12 News at the end of last week: “If I get funds and [beneficial] legislation, I don’t mind giving Netanyahu what’s needed.”
Not surprisingly, Abbas has come under severe criticism from his Joint List colleagues for this cozying up to the prime minister. Given Netanyahu’s past history of labeling the Joint List supporters of terror, his government’s passing of the Nation-State Law, which Israel’s Arab citizens view as officially turning them into second-class citizens, and his infamous racist dog whistle in the 2015 election regarding Arab voters turning out “in droves” to vote, active cooperation with the prime minister is viewed as beyond the pale by much of the Arab sector.
Abbas takes a different view. He sees his role as bringing what he termed in a Facebook post as a pragmatic new political style. “I truly believe,” he wrote, “that if we want to bring about real, tangible change for our community, we have to become influential in decision-making.”
Abbas is right to want to make a difference and bring benefits to his community, and Israel’s Jewish sector should not make the mistake of lumping the different parties that make up the Joint List as one single unit. There are huge differences between the progressive Hadash Party, the stringently Palestinian nationalist Balad movement and the conservative, Islamic Ra’am faction. Their coming together as the Joint List is purely a marriage of convenience to ensure as large as possible representation inside the Knesset for Israel’s Arab voters.
And Netanyahu is well aware of this. No one is the prime minister’s equal in terms of inciting different segments of Israeli society against one another. In his decades as a political leader he has sown division between Left and Right, Jew and Arab, religious and secular and between Mizrahim and Ashkenazim. And all in the name of securing his grip on the levers of power.
Now Netanyahu is looking to splinter Abbas away from the other Arab parties to escape the wheels of justice. But before Abbas decides to take the final plunge and come to the prime minister’s aid, perhaps he should have a word with Benny Gantz and ask him how his deal has gone with the prime minister.
The writer is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.


Tags Knesset Likud mizrahi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by