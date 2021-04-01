The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

Palestinian elections at this time could conceivably be a time of renewal, a time for stock-taking and new thinking.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 1, 2021 22:20
CAN THEY work together to form a coalition? Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in the Knesset in 2013. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
CAN THEY work together to form a coalition? Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in the Knesset in 2013.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Those who think Israel’s politics are unwieldy should take a look next door at what is going on in the Palestinian Authority.
In the coming months, the Palestinians are scheduled to hold elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) in May, the PA presidency in July, and the PLO’s national council in August.
The last vote for the PLC took place in 2006, when Hamas won, and the last election for PA president was in 2005, when Mahmoud Abbas was victorious. The operative word for these elections, however, is “scheduled” – while the deadline for registering lists for the PLC was on Wednesday, it is by no means clear whether those elections or the voting for a PA president will be held.
With the emergence of break-off parties from Fatah, there is speculation that Abbas might again cancel the voting – as he has done in the past – if only to prevent his party from taking a drubbing at the hand of Hamas, or even at the hands of breakaway factions of his own Fatah party. One of those parties is led by his arch-rival Mohammad Dahlan, and the other by jailed terrorist Marwan Barghouti and former PA foreign minister Nasser Al-Kidwa.
Israel has not yet charted a public position on these elections, and whether or how east Jerusalem Arabs will be able to participate. Nevertheless, if Abbas wants to call off the election for his own political interests, it is not beyond imagination that he will find a way to blame Jerusalem – a scenario for which Israel needs to be ready.
Another scenario that Israel needs to grapple with is if Barghouti is elected to the PLC, or even, if he decides to run, as PA president. Barghouti remains popular among Palestinians despite serving five life sentences plus another 40 years for his role in the murder of five people during the Second Intifada.
If elected, Barghouti will surely be cast as some kind of Palestinian Nelson Mandela being held unjustly in Israeli prison. Voices will be raised in certain pockets around the world calling on Israel to release the “democratically elected leader of the Palestinian people.”
That Barghouti – with whom Israel will clearly not deal as an interlocutor – is being touted again as a replacement for Abbas is symptomatic of a rigidity of Palestinian thinking that has served them so poorly in the past. If Barghouti is indeed elected, the Palestinians will have elected a symbol, rather than someone who can actually improve their situation.
Palestinian elections at this time could conceivably be a time of renewal, a time for stock-taking and new thinking.
It could be a time for the Palestinians to look around and realize that the international community, the Arab world, the region and Israel are not what they were 15 years ago. The train is steaming ahead and they need to alter strategy, because neither Hamas terror on one hand nor PA attempts to have the international community force Israel’s hand have worked.
Israel, too, must realize that the train is moving forward, and that the world is not on hold as it tries to get its own political house in order.
Elections in the PA – or even a decision not to hold those elections – are likely to kick-start international discussions on how to move the Israeli-Palestinian issue forward. And these calls are not only likely to come from the Jordanians, Europeans and Russians, but also from the Americans.
At a certain point in time, US President Joe Biden, already under pressure from Progressives in his party to take more active steps on the Israeli-Palestinian track, will begin to focus more attention on the Mideast. When that happens, Israel would benefit enormously having ready proposals and plans of its own, and not just reacting to what others are putting on the table. It will want to show Biden that it has its own ideas on how to move forward on the Palestinian issue.
To do that, however, it needs a government able to set goals and outline a vision. Yet another reason why Israel so desperately needs a permanent, functioning government.


Tags Palestinian Authority plo israel political situation Palestinian Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Make Arabs partners in the cabinet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by