The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

When a son makes aliyah

Two of our children before Yosef have served in the IDF, and all of our kids have been deeply affected by the Holocaust.

By SHMULEY BOTEACH  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 21:53
CONSCRIPTS PUT tags on their bags before being transported to their assigned bases from the Tel Hashomer IDF Recruitment Center near Tel Aviv. (photo credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
CONSCRIPTS PUT tags on their bags before being transported to their assigned bases from the Tel Hashomer IDF Recruitment Center near Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)
Four of our nine children have now become Israeli citizens. The latest is our 19-year-old son, Yosef, who recently graduated from Yeshiva University’s MTA High School for Boys.
But Yosef is no boy. By making the decision to start a new life in Israel, he has firmly demonstrated that he is a man. Enrolling in a pre-IDF military academy where his day is split between studying Torah and the hard training necessary to gain entry into an elite combat unit, if he can make it, he is executing on his dream oft-repeated to his parents that as soon as he finished high school he would make aliyah.
Being a father and keeping my family together has always been of supreme importance to me, as a child of divorce. So it’s not easy having children on the other side of the world. I miss them constantly. But their absence is more than balanced by the pride I feel in seeing them be part of the unfolding of Jewish history in our historical homeland.
Two of our children before Yosef have served in the IDF, and all of our kids have been deeply affected by the Holocaust and the annihilation of our people in my parents’ lifetime.
I’ve just completed the manuscript of my book, Holocaust Holiday: One Family’s Descent into Genocide Memory Hell, which chronicles the three summers that I took our family to dozens of the most important Holocaust sites such as Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Majdanek, Mauthausen, Sachsenhausen, Warsaw, Krakow, Lodz, Lomza, and Bialystock.
The impact on our children was profound. Many of them felt I had lost my mind. How could this possibly be a family vacation? But the Holocaust is so mind-boggling in its scope, and so impossible to believe in horrific numbers, that only seeing can be believing.
And the results? Anger at God, for sure, amid a deepening of our commitment to the Torah and Judaism, pain, hurt, confusion, and a firm resolve that the Jewish people will never be harmed again.
Everywhere we traveled, I took with me a small Torah scroll that we wrote in memory of Elie Wiesel, who had died the year before our first trip. The final letters of the Torah were written by Elie’s wife, Marion, holding the scribes hand, and Elisha Wiesel, Elie’s son, who wrote the final letter at a gala dinner where he recited his last kaddish for his father.
AFTER THE Holocaust, all Jews are called upon to be warriors for our people. And while the battles I fight are mostly here in the United States and centered around media, there can be no question that the principal guarantor of Jewish survival is the Israel Defense Forces.
I never served. And I don’t believe that I can live vicariously through my children. The battles I fight for Israel, say, on the pages of The New York Times, will never equal in the slightest the sacrifices of Israel’s soldiers on the battlefield. So I obviously take great pride in my children’s service.
Having said that, I pray they never, God forbid, have to fight. Every time one of our children enters the IDF, I experience pride mixed with apprehension and anxiety.
Judaism sees glory not in conquest but in peace; not on the battlefield but at the table of brotherhood; not in military victory arches but in ceremonies where former combatants come together to beat their swords into plowshares and commit themselves to peace.
In other religions the deity is portrayed as a warrior. Ancient Rome deified its emperors who subdued Rome’s enemies and expanded the borders of its empire.
But in Judaism, our greatest warrior king, David, was not permitted to build God’s home on earth, the Temple in Jerusalem, because he lived by the sword, even if it was in the legitimate defense of his people. Judaism trains its soldiers and prepares its armies while every day praying for peace.
I was honored to be on the White House lawn last week for the signing of the peace accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, an achievement for which President Donald Trump and his peace team, including my close friend Jason Greenblatt of Teaneck, deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.
BUT IT’S best for Yosef to express his love for Israel and why he made aliyah in his own words.
Yosef Boteach:
“Making aliyah has been a dream of mine for a very long time. Many nights I would lay awake thinking about how amazing Israel is and how much I yearned to be there.
“However, as much as I wanted to make aliyah, it didn’t seem attainable, due to the number of hurdles blocking my path during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It was then that I reached out to the outstanding organization I had heard of called Nefesh B’Nefesh, whose sole purpose is to assist Jews on a global level to make aliyah and to return home to Israel. Upon discovering NBN, I could hardly contain my joy. Finally, I would have the opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream of making aliyah and serving in the IDF as a Jewish soldier protecting my people. I would be following in the footsteps of my older sister Chana and my older brother Mendy, both of whom are IDF veterans.
“I was soon put into contact with Jared, a representative of the Jewish Agency, who worked tirelessly to assist me on my journey. Over a Zoom call, Jared and I discussed the documents necessary for starting the aliyah process.
“Now, these documents weren’t exactly easy to obtain or even to understand. I had never heard of an apostille, the internationally recognized certificate of approval for official documents. It isn’t the most amazing-sounding word, either. But, nevertheless, we focused all our energy on the aliyah process.
“Around the same time, I was introduced to Sarah Chertoff of the Jewish Agency. Sarah was appointed as my aliyah adviser and immediately sprang into action, navigating with me all the vital procedures necessary for making aliyah. And she did so as efficiently as possible. Sarah always showed patience and took the time to ensure I would indeed fulfill my childhood dreams.
“These individuals, through their efforts, as well as the pivotal assistance of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, headed by my father’s former student at Oxford Ambassador Ron Dermer, have given me the ultimate gift, something not many people are as fortunate enough to obtain.
“It is now five weeks that I have been an Israeli citizen, being a dual citizen with my beautiful and incredible birth-country of the United States of America. I have never been happier.”


Tags aliyah IDF lone soldier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by