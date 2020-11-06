The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

When Jews are targeted – and it’s not antisemitism

It was right before the High Holy Days. I was worried about the spread of the disease through the Jewish community, and I just wished we Jews would follow the clear science directives.

By AMY KLEIN  
NOVEMBER 6, 2020 05:46
Illustrative photo: Residents of Borough Park in Brooklyn, last month. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Illustrative photo: Residents of Borough Park in Brooklyn, last month.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
‘Don’t write about the Jews,” I kept saying to myself in the fall as New York City’s COVID-19 numbers started rising slowly in certain hot spots. I didn’t want to write about the Jews because, although I have a long career in Jewish journalism (starting at The Jerusalem Post in the 1990s), in the last few years I’ve been focusing on health, infertility and parenting stories.
However, on my way to Brooklyn to see my extended family, I kept passing hordes of very mask-less, very obvious-looking Jews (men with long black coats and peyot, side curls; women wearing very modest clothing and sheitls, wigs, etc.) in Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Borough Park. My immuno-compromised relatives in Brooklyn, who were extra careful, kept telling me of friends and relatives who didn’t “believe” in the virus or in the science of wearing masks. My ultra-Orthodox cousin told me she wouldn’t get tested for antibodies because she’d heard “they” were tracking “us.” Friends – Jews and non-Jews alike – kept asking me, a former Orthodox Jew, why my people weren’t wearing masks.
It was right before the High Holy Days. I was worried about the spread of the disease through the Jewish community, and I just wished we Jews would follow the clear science directives. So I wrote about the Jews, to the Jews, in the New York Post: “To My Fellow New York Jews, I Beg: Wear the Damn Mask.”
This was around the time of the demonstrations in Borough Park (where a Jewish journalist was attacked), when cries of antisemitism were being hurled at elected officials for singling out ultra-Orthodox Jews. To be fair, it wasn’t only the ultra-Orthodox who were flouting social-distancing recommendations and face coverings (see: President Donald Trump), but plenty of concentrated Jewish communities were: Syrian Jews in Deal, New Jersey, according to The Wall Street Journal; the Five Towns on Long Island; the Persian Jewish community Great Neck – and the list goes on. And of the top 10  hot spots in the New York City area, there were a few non-Jewish ones such as in Queens (Corona, ironically), Staten Island, and the Bronx, but they were the exceptions to the rule. However, the close-knit, community-loving religious neighborhoods had a particularly high rate of COVID-19.
“Jewish residents assert the media scrutiny is disproportionate compared to other neighborhoods and is due to the media’s bias against religious Jews,” Hamodia’s English edition asserted. Tablet called antisemitism, too: Mayor Bill De Blasio “scapegoated the Jewish community for the spread of COVID in New York, while defending mass protests,” (conveniently omitting that there was no significant rise in cases traced to the masked protesters who took to the streets).
A number of people came after me on social media, too, with their “What about-ism” (so-and-so is also doing the same thing), and saying how anyone like me who singles out the Jews is antisemitic.
“You have to understand that religious Jews stand out,” a religious woman from Brooklyn wrote to me in a 20-point Twitter missive about the nuances of the local government’s inept and uneven response.
WAS I MISSING something? Did I not understand how important it was for religious Jews to congregate, to pray three times a day, to gather together in communal settings? Could I not see how unfair it was singling out Jews? I had to ask myself: Was I being antisemitic?
As someone who went to day school for 18 years, topped off by seminary in Israel, not to mention having lived in Jerusalem as a citizen for more than seven years, I get antisemitism. I get that it’s on the rise here in America (no, I won’t engage in the “what about-ism” of which party is more responsible), and around the world. I understand the impetus to be on the lookout for it everywhere and to protect our people from danger.
But after scouring the New York City case numbers by zip code (Yay! My hometown of Midwood is #1!), reading the religious press, and listening to the Twitter accusers, I still don’t understand how it’s wrong to call out communities where COVID-19 is on the rise. I also don’t get how I am the antisemitic one for just wanting my people to wear masks, especially those who are so obviously identifiable to others. I actually want to stop antisemitism, to stop giving people ammunition for it.
“Dina demalchuta dina,” I wrote to my online critics, referencing the ruling that the law of the country is binding. Even though there is no actual law to wear a mask (not yet, not under this president), the ruling applies to the customs of the land.
“Shame you weren’t there to post that dina dimalchuta dina line on Twitter when the Jews were told to wear a star. If only we complied,” @theRanterman wrote to me on Twitter.
I would have laughed if it weren’t so sad, equating a health recommendation to save lives (130,000 in the US) with a Nazi edict that killed six million Jews.
Masks = Hitler? Herein lies the danger of “The Jew Who Cried Wolf.” Everything can’t be Nazism, Hitler or even antisemitism. Sure, there are plenty of people who don’t wear masks (Again, see Mike Pence and his infected staff), or who follow social distancing rules, and I sure hope their people call them out on it. The only thing I can do is worry about mine: Kol Yisrael areivim zeh la’zeh – “All Jews are responsible for one another.”
These days, though, as the numbers in New York and New Jersey continue to climb (not as high as the rest of the country, thankfully), I am beginning to feel hopeful for my people. Great rabbis are calling on their communities to wear masks (even if they need to show rulings how to wear it on your face on Shabbat to not transgress the law against carrying on the day of rest). Lakewood rabbis are encouraging testing, too. It may not be enough to stave off the “dark winter” before a vaccine is available, but I hope by next Purim, the Jewish people can rejoice. La’yehudim hayta ora v’simcha: “The Jews had light and joy.” So it should be for us. ★
Amy Klein is the author of The Trying Game: Get Through Fertility Treatment Without Losing Your Mind.


Tags American Jewry shabbat diaspora antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by