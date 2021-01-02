The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

When living near Balfour, anti-Netanyahu protests become personal

That house on Smolenskin Street happens to be the official residence of the prime minister of Israel.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 18:50
Black flags protestors demonstrate outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Balfour Street, Jerusalem ,July 14 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Black flags protestors demonstrate outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Balfour Street, Jerusalem ,July 14 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In a long career as a journalist, I have covered wars, demonstrations and rallies where security has been tight. I've also covered events attended by a series of visiting presidents of the United States along with the president and prime minister of Israel, but never have I seen as much security as I saw outside my own home on Saturday afternoon – and never was I so frightened.
At around 3.45, there was a very loud noise outside. I opened the large window that looks out on the small street, in which there are residential buildings on only one side, all with odd numbers, the last one being number 9. That house on Smolenskin Street  happens to be the official residence of the prime minister of Israel.
Outside were hordes of people with drums, fog horns, regular horns and canned music chanting "Hamedina shelanu  velo shel Netanyahu." (The state belongs to us and not to Netanyahu.)
Half of the street has long been sealed off for security reasons, and a few months ago, the heavy metal doors were re-enforced with a second set of metal doors.
On Saturday evenings, entrance to the open section of the street is closed-off by police barricades – both metal and human.
However, this past Saturday, demonstrators arrived en mass, earlier than usual, bearing flags, banners and flaming torches. The latter was the scary part. There were a lot of torches, and the demonstrators did not just stay in the street chanting and singing crude anti-Netanyahu lyrics to the tunes of popular songs.
Some managed to sneak into Terra Sancta which occupies the whole length of the street across the road from the residential section. Terra Sancta is a Church property, and strictly off-limits, a factor that didn't bother the demonstrators, several of who scaled its high wall and stood on the ledge, while others waved flags and flares from inside the fence.
At least half the residents in the street are religiously observant and the demonstrators disrupted their Sabbath not only with the noise, but with the flaming torches. There was also the fear that someone would drop a torch and that the ample growth of greenery would catch fire which would spread to the whole street.
The demonstrators invaded not only Terra Sancta, but also the gardens of the residents of the street.  Leaning out of my window, I screamed at them in Hebrew and in English to get off my fence and out of my garden – all to no avail.
One of my ground-floor neighbors who has several children, built a large doll's house in the garden so the children could have where to play. If the doll's house caught fire, so  would the carpet on which it stands, and flames would immediately spread to the low balcony and into the building.
Some of the demonstrators brought small children of pre-school age with them, which was totally irresponsible. Most of the children were terrified. One little girl was so frightened that her father brought her into the garden of the building where I live. Not content with that, he approached the balcony of another neighbor, where chairs are stacked, and helped himself to a chair without seeking permission.
An extraordinary number of police dressed in blue, khaki and gray uniforms arrived on the scene and began dispersing the crowd. Those who refused to move voluntarily were frog-marched or carried out by groups of three, four and five policemen, depending on the level of resistance and how heavy the person was. Some of the people being carried out deliberately struggled as soon as they saw anyone with a camera, so that  they would be photographed and the shot would give the impression of police brutality.
The police were in fact on their best behavior, and even when physically attacked by resisting demonstrators, did not retaliate, but a couple of additional police moved in to assist in carrying the demonstrator out of the street.
Once the street itself was clear, the demonstrators congregated at what is usually the open end on the Smolenskin Street-Keren Hayesod intersection, still brandishing their torches and chanting.
Demonstrations are a democratic right, but there have to be rules about protecting the innocent. The residents of Smolenskin Street were subjected to an invasion of their privacy.
 The fact that there were several arrests in such a small street, speaks for itself.
 Even the cats who freely roam the street were frightened, and took shelter in the tall grass.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Balfour protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by