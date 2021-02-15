The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

The attempts by these political groups to advance their agenda by twisting the purpose of the IHRA framework is in fact an attempt to legitimize antisemitism.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 20:48
THE TECH giants are banning examples of antisemitism one by one, completely missing the point of the IHRA definition. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE TECH giants are banning examples of antisemitism one by one, completely missing the point of the IHRA definition.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Over the last year, significant progress has been made in pushing back against online antisemitism.
One of the most notable initiatives, which I began campaigning for in January 2020, is for social media companies to adopt the International Holocaust Memorial Association definition of antisemitism – a widely accepted educational framework which explains classical and modern antisemitism.
From a successful social media campaign (#AdoptIHRA) to a newly announced set of policy recommendations from the Israeli government, the pressure continues to mount on digital platforms to deal with hate speech against Jews.
But instead of getting on board in the fight against bigotry, fringe Jewish groups like Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), IfNotNow, and the New Israel Fund are using the discussion to politicize antisemitism.
Social media companies have thus far refused to adopt the IHRA definition in full, but through discussions at the nongovernmental and governmental level, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have all modified their approach to antisemitism and are engaging in open dialogue. While hate speech against Jews was always forbidden (though not enforced) across platforms, only this year was Holocaust denial banned explicitly on Twitter and Facebook. It’s not enough, but it is a step in the right direction.
Dealing with antisemitism today requires acknowledging that anti-Zionism can be used as an excuse to justify hate speech (and hate crimes), something Facebook has stated it now takes into consideration in its community standards.
For example, multiple times in the last year alone, synagogues around the world were defaced with “free Palestine” graffiti. In another example, a pro-Palestinian student heckled a Holocaust survivor speaking on a campus and demanded he “condemn” Zionism and the policies of Israel, simply because he was a Jew.
With the onset of COVID-19, social media saw a massive wave of antisemitic posts blaming “Zionists” for the virus, including neo-Nazi David Duke suggesting the “global Zionist elite” was behind coronavirus. Already in 2021, a Canadian synagogue was defaced with antisemitic graffiti, with the perpetrator being an anti-Israel BDS activist. In thousands of other social media posts, anti-Israel activists use classical antisemitic tropes such as Jews with hooked noses to depict “Zionists,” and use the word “Zionist” to demonize and attack Jews.
THE RESPONSE from extremist groups like JVP has been to demonize the IHRA definition, claiming it “shuts down free speech” and “silences Palestinian voices.” Perhaps most ridiculously, IfNotNow claimed the IHRA definition is a “right-wing tool.” This is not only untrue, it is disingenuous and intellectually dishonest. First of all, the idea that Palestinians cannot criticize the policies of Israel, or Zionism, without being antisemitic is both absurd and condescending to the Palestinians. Discussion and critique of Zionism is not antisemitic as per the IHRA framework – but it is antisemitic to demonize Zionists, hold Jews to a double standard, or call for death to Zionists.
Second, the IHRA definition does not call for any form of censorship – even of antisemitic speech. It calls for education and acknowledgment. As one of the founders of the #AdoptIHRA campaign, and as an expert in the field who proposed social media policy reform via IHRA to both the Knesset and the Strategic Affairs Ministry (and who worked with them on the policy recommendations released by the ministry this month) – I can attest to the fact that the adoption of IHRA on social media would foster genuine dialogue, not shut it down. The recommendations call for labeling antisemitic speech and providing educational resources, not censorship.
Third, IHRA explicitly states that criticism of the State of Israel or its policies is not antisemitic speech. The only conceivable reason these groups would be lobbying so hard against this definition is that they wish to protect modern antisemitism, not free speech.
It is important to note that even facing social consequences for antisemitic speech isn’t “weaponizing” the IHRA definition – IHRA doesn’t call for any consequences or concrete actions against antisemitic speech. However, it is the very essence of free speech to state that anyone has a right to say unsavory things, while at the same time anyone else has a right to call them out on it.
The attempts by these political groups to advance their agenda by twisting the purpose of the IHRA framework is in fact an attempt to legitimize antisemitism and embolden one of the most dangerous forms of hate speech that exists today against Jews: antisemitism in the name of anti-Zionism.
The IHRA definition is widely accepted by the consensus Jewish community, dozens of academic and civil institutions, 30 countries, and even the European Union – and it isn’t because all of them agree with every policy of the modern State of Israel. It is because antisemitism today has two toxic forms, and to fight it, we must define it – online or in person.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute.


Tags Jewish Voice for Peace antisemitism IfNotNow Hate speech International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by