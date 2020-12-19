The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Why Bhutan-Israel ties matter - comment

Until this new agreement, Bhutan was one of the few non-Arab/ non-Muslim nations to not recognize Israel.

By AVI KUMAR  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 20:39
THE ISRAELI and Bhutanese ambassadors to India attend a signing ceremony establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Bhutan, in the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, on December 12. (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI/REUTERS)
THE ISRAELI and Bhutanese ambassadors to India attend a signing ceremony establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Bhutan, in the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, on December 12.
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NEW DELHI/REUTERS)
The Kingdom of Bhutan, a Himalayan mountain nation, is one of the most isolated in the world. Bhutan is not as isolated as North Korea, but it has nevertheless done more so than most to resist globalization.
Israel’s previous lack of ties with Bhutan was not linked to the Arab-Israeli conflict, but rather due to Bhutan’s strict isolationist policies. The kingdom has a population of little more than 770,000 citizens and only, began allowing tourists in 1970. TV and Internet were permitted only in 1999.
Bhutan, is a true “hermit kingdom” by definition, and has full diplomatic ties with only 53 nations. The new agreement with Israel comes after several years of secret communication between the two countries.
The move came a mere two days after Israel and Morocco normalized ties in a deal brokered by the US, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan did.
Being landlocked between India and China, Bhutan has historically been closer to India. It is considered a “protected state” not a protectorate per se. It is thus dependent on India for issues such as technology, defense and economics. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has had good ties with Israel. In contrast, the Bhutan-Chinese border has been closed since the 1959 invasion of Tibet, and tensions with China remain because of a border dispute. It has no border disputes with Israel though!
Recently, revenues from tourism have helped boost life expectancy, reduce infant mortality and increase the standard of living. Though open to foreigners, the Bhutanese government has cited a reluctance to rapidly open up in an effort to preserve Bhutan’s virtually unspoiled environment and culture – plastic bags and cigarettes are both illegal. It is the only tobacco-free country in the world. Also, animal slaughter is illegal because of Buddhism being the state religion – although meat is imported from India. Bhutan also produces more oxygen than it consumes.
In 2017, the country saw its highest tourist arrival at more than 250,000 – up from 2,850 in 1992. For tourists, a daily fee is imposed, between $180 to $290 per day (or more in peak season). Rich Israeli tourist wouldn’t mind spending $2,000 a week to boost the economy! Also, this opens up new avenues for bilateral cooperation in other sectors such as agriculture, water management and defense, which will benefit both parties significantly and boost both economies.
Until this new agreement, Bhutan was one of the few non-Arab/ non-Muslim nations to not recognize Israel.
The others are North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.
The latter three do not recognize Israel due to socialism and a legacy of the Soviet Union’s anti-Israel stance, even though the Cold War is long over.  
As Muslim nations such as Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Sudan and possibly more open up to Israel despite years of boycotts and refusal to accept its legitimacy, this showcases Israel it has evolved a lot since independence, where its existence was under constant threat. It also sends out a symbolic message to Israel’s critics.
Israel’s new ties with this relatively isolated kingdom reflect the fact that the new Middle East landscape US President-elect Joe Biden will inherited from US President Donald Trump, is one where Israel’s role in the world at large is bigger and more significant than it has ever been in its 72 year history.
The writer is a historian who grew up in Sri Lanka as a member of the Tamil minority. He has lived in six different countries and speaks 10 languages.


Tags morocco normalization Bhutan
