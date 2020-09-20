The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Years after 9/11 and apologetic tropes for terrorism go on, let's speak up

Of course anti-Muslim bigotry must be guarded against, but we can call out such bigotry while also speaking clearly about the need to fight and counter radicalism wherever it rears its ugly head.

By MAX KLINGER  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 21:36
PEOPLE LOOK at ‘The Tribute in Light’ installation in Jersey City on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (photo credit: REUTERS)
PEOPLE LOOK at ‘The Tribute in Light’ installation in Jersey City on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Earlier this month, we marked 19 years since Islamist terrorists murdered 2,977 innocent people in a series of coordinated attacks on the US. The events of September 11, 2001, need no description, the images and videos are seared into our collective consciousness. I was just 11 at the time but can still vividly recall where I was when I found out what had happened, and the immediacy of the realization that this was something truly awful and unprecedented.
No one event more starkly highlights the contrast between all that is precious about the secular, liberal way of life we enjoy in the West – all that we have achieved and must protect – and the savage, medieval barbarism of the religious fanatics who sought, and still seek, to destroy it. The freedoms society affords us, its tolerance and dynamism, our democracy, our common humanity were assaulted so brazenly by the forces of division, hatred and illiberalism.
Then, as now, the response in many “progressive” circles was revealing. While the horrific loss of life was mourned on all sides, some on the Left and “liberal” end of the political sphere were quick to suggest the attacks were somehow the fault of the US itself.
Cambridge academic and commentator Mary Beard notoriously quipped that “the US had it coming,” less than one month after the attacks took place and while the rubble was still smoldering. In a piece filed for Slate in October 2001, the brilliant essayist Christopher Hitchens describes speaking at an event at which a Hollywood celebrity called the attacks “a revolt,” to the nodding approval of sections of the largely liberal audience. That same celebrity later went on to draw comparisons between crowds cheering the attacks in Pakistan and the French revolutionaries.
“Progressive” attempts to make excuses for, or deflect attention away from, the savagery of the ideology motivating jihadist killings remain absolutely par for the course. The scourge of radical Islamic terrorism claims significant numbers of innocent lives across the world annually, and the West has been racked by a large number of attacks in recent years. After each one, we are put through the same tired attempts to deflect attention from the medieval religious ideology behind it, to equivocate, to blame ourselves. The same tropes are repeated with mind-numbing predictability – the attacker must have been a lone wolf, the attackers were mentally ill, the attack had “nothing to do with Islam,” it is only an Islamophobic backlash that we should fear rather than the next jihadist atrocity (can’t we fear both?), and so on.
Every new attack is followed by a round of self-flagellation and deflection. Hitchens and others rightly called out the nauseating acceptability of this attitude in “liberal” circles back in 2001, and we should continue to do so now.
Of course anti-Muslim bigotry must be guarded against, but we can call out such bigotry while also speaking clearly about the need to fight and counter radicalism wherever it rears its ugly head. Beware those who would rather not, for “they are of the sort who, discovering a viper in the bed of their child, would place the first call to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.” Hitchens again.
The writer is a lawyer, writer and host of the E2 Review Podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @MaxE2Review


Tags Terrorism jihad 9/11
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by