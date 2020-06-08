The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yes to sovereignty, unrelated to the ‘Deal of the Century’ – opinion

If, as the Americans themselves say, the Jewish people have historic rights over 100% of the territory, why are the Arab Palestinians entitled to 70%?

By YEHUDIT KATSOVER, NADIA MATAR  
JUNE 8, 2020 00:29
EFRAT. IS it time to annex this Gush Etzion community?
US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speak frequently of the historic rights of the Jewish people in its land, and, consequently, the legality of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
These principled statements absolutely contradict the framework of the “Deal of the Century,” which the Trump administration is advocating enthusiastically. This framework is nothing more than a compromise on the basis of which the territory will be partitioned, God forbid, with Israeli law applying to only 30% of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, while the remaining 70% designated for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
If, as the Americans themselves say, the Jewish people have historic rights over 100% of the territory, why are the Arab Palestinians entitled to 70%? What is the source of this dissonance between the principled pronouncements and the implementation of the program?
Friedman repeatedly says that it is illogical for Israel to relinquish Beit El, Shiloh and Hebron just as the US would not relinquish the Statue of Liberty. What about Shechem, Mr. ambassador? Shechem is more sacred to the Jewish people than the Statue of Liberty is to the Americans. Nevertheless, you expect us to relinquish it?
The assertion that the majority of the population deserves the majority of the territory is baseless and illogical. Since the American president and international law, as well, are cognizant of the historic right of the Jewish people in its land, there is no significance to statistics and to the question of majority and minority. The fact that foreign elements took control of our land during the years of our exile does not grant them any privilege, even if at present they constitute a majority.
Recognizing the right of the interlopers who robbed the land from its rightful owners is a fatal blow to morality and justice. This recognition continues to inflame the hope of those Arab interlopers that they will gain more and more by means of terrorism, until we are forced to the Mediterranean and beyond, to the countries of the Diaspora. They do not attempt to conceal their intentions; they are blatantly on the table.
We must apply sovereignty in all of Judea and Samaria unrelated to the “Deal of the Century”
A perusal of the Trump plan reveals its objective is the establishment of a Palestinian state, with restrictions. However, it is clear when the Trump era concludes, what will remain of the program is the Palestinian state, while the restrictions will evaporate. The right-wing Knesset members and government ministers must remove the issue of a Palestinian state from the negotiating table. No foreign entity has a right to the Land of Israel. We must adhere to the principle that the Land of Israel belongs exclusively to the Jewish people, and act in accordance with that guideline.
Israel must act solely on the basis of its own interests. Sovereignty can not be contingent on a dangerous political compromise. Israel must not restrict Jewish settlement or freeze the expansion crucial in preparation for the absorption of hundreds of thousands of new olim from throughout the world and for the growth of the people residing in Zion. In the near future, with God’s help, we will be required to disperse the population and establish new cities and new communities (see the Sovereignty Movement’s Tama 100 National Outline Program, which appears on the Sovereignty website).
The day of the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will be the seventh day of the Six Day War. Application of sovereignty and its implementation will conclude that war with determination of the true status of the Land of Israel as the land of the Jewish people.
Our generation was chosen for this momentous time because it has the special abilities required for this historic challenge. With faith and conviction, we will construct this latest link in the chain of Zionism, the link of sovereignty. This is our mission and, with God’s help, we are capable of accomplishing it.
The writers are co-chairs of the Sovereignty Movement
www.ribonut.co.il


