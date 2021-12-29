The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pfizer vaccines saved millions of lives, but how good are they really?

The Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Podcast with Maayan Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 07:10

The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
In their last episode of 2021, Senior COVID Analyst Maayan Hoffman and Health Reporter Rossella Tercatin look back at year two of coronavirus.
Where did Israel do well? How could the country have improved?
They also put a strong focus on the year of the vaccines, how Pfizer came into Israel and how many lives the shot saved. At the same time, they acknowledge the challenges with the vaccine and think about what might be next for combatting the pandemic. 
