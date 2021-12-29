Pfizer vaccines saved millions of lives, but how good are they really?

In their last episode of 2021, Senior COVID Analyst Maayan Hoffman and Health Reporter Rossella Tercatin look back at year two of coronavirus.

Where did Israel do well? How could the country have improved?

They also put a strong focus on the year of the vaccines, how Pfizer came into Israel and how many lives the shot saved. At the same time, they acknowledge the challenges with the vaccine and think about what might be next for combatting the pandemic.

