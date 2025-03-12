Unifying Jewish education in a divided Jewish world

We read in the Megilat Esther of our people dispersed and spread out across 127 provinces in the Persian Empire. This was more than a geographical observation—it was a reflection of the cultural and social divisions that threatened Jewish continuity at its very core. Yet, through the unity fostered by Mordechai and Esther, the Jewish people put aside their differences and came together with a shared purpose—one that ultimately ensured our survival.

Today, Jewish communities remain scattered, and in many ways, some of the challenges we face are just as urgent as they were in the time of Purim. While the ideological descendants of Haman are still among us, our physical survival as a community is not in immediate danger.

Nevertheless, the survival of Jewish identity, connection, and peoplehood is under existential threat, and no force is more powerful in securing Jewish continuity than Jewish education. Education, teaching and learning, innovating and debating, are central to the secret of Jewish survival.

Jewish schools, informal learning initiatives, and immersive experiences do more than teach what it means to be Jewish; they build our collective identity, instill Jewish pride, and cement the unbreakable bond between past, present, and future.

Without deeply ingrained learning experiences that foster lasting connections to heritage, tradition, and community, can the Jewish people remain strong and united? We must confront a stark reality: a fragmented educational landscape will lead to a equally fragmented Jewish people.

That is why, at the Yael Foundation, we do not view Jewish education as a privilege or a regional concern—it is a global imperative. It must transcend borders, socio-economic disparities, and ideological divides. Our philanthropic foundation is imbued with a special and lofty mission.

With this in mind, we have launched a series of leadership initiatives including a twinning project that specifically links principals from Jewish day schools across the globe. Through this new and innovative program we are connecting established Jewish day schools in the United States with counterparts in both Europe and Latin America.

The goal of these initiatives are clear, foster cross-cultural dialogue, deepen relationships, and build bridges among Jewish educational leaders where they can discuss challengers, success and best practices. By facilitating mentorship, resource-sharing, community and collaboration, we aim to transform Jewish education into a unifying force rather than a source of division. This is just the beginning.

The challenge before us is immense, and the responsibility belongs to all of us. Jewish education is not simply about literacy—it is about survival. It is as crucial to our future as combating antisemitism and securing Israel’s safety. Without education, there is no continuity. Without continuity, there is no future.

Our commitment to the Jewish community is not only to provide every Jewish child—no matter where they are, and how much finances their parents have—with high-quality, innovative, tailor-made, and impactful Jewish education. The time to act is now.

We must ensure that Jewish education is seen as a priority on the global Jewish agenda, strengthened, and made accessible to every Jewish child. Every Jewish child matters. By investing in every Jewish child to ensure that they receive a well-balanced Jewish experiential education, we are in fact investing in the potential of the next generation of Jewish leaders.

With a strong foundation rooted in Jewish values and innovation, we are equipping our children with the skills to become upstanding and productive citizens of the world as well as proud Jewish individuals with a well-developed sense of Jewish community and pride. This is how we can ensure a robust and flourishing Jewish future.

In following these principles, we honor the legacy of those who came before us and secure the future of those who will follow. The Megilat Esther was specifically written as a firsthand account by the heroes of the story themselves. It ends with an instruction to be shared around the Jewish world, then as now. It was meant to instruct, educate, and unify.

Just as Mordechai and Esther united a dispersed and divided people, we too must come together to fortify our future through Jewish education worldwide. The challenges are great, but so is our potential. Through unity, commitment, and innovation, we can build a Jewish future as strong, proud, and resilient as our past.

This is the lesson I take from the holiday of Purim.

Uri Poliavich is a leading Jewish philanthropist, entrepreneur, and CEO. Together with his wife, Yael, he co-founded the Yael Foundation, dedicated to strengthening education and Jewish identity worldwide.