Trump often does the 'right thing but in the wrong way,' Elliot Jager to Calev Ben-David - podcast

US President Donald Trump often does "the right thing but often in the wrong way," and as a result, undercuts the value of what he's trying to do, Elliot Jager explained on The Jerusalem Post's Jerusalem Syndrome podcast.

Trump, Jager noted, is the first US president to open diplomatic dialogues with Hamas. But this came alongside Trump announcing he wanted to relocate the Gazan population and place Gaza under US control.

But these issues also are present on the domestic front, with several appointees of the administration, such as Tulsi Gabbard to head the FBI and Kinglsey Woolson to be the deputy press secretary of the Pentagon, all of whom have controversial views on matters such as Israel and Jews.

"Going into the Trump administration, people did express concern about the fact that there were these two wings of the Trump following," Ben-David said, citing the isolationists or America-firsters, some of whom even veer into antisemitism, and others who are "traditional, strong supporters of Israel."

MAGA tensions

The tension between these two wings of MAGA are now playing out as a result, Ben-David said.