Who is Vladimir Putin? A look at the man who's ruled Russia for 25 years

For 25 years, Vladimir Putin has essentially ruled over Russia. From humble beginnings, the former KGB operative has since become synonymous with the Kremlin's control of the Russian Federation.

With that in mind, Jerusalem Post Breaking News Desk Editor Corinne Baum and News Editor Alex Winston sat down to discuss Putin's quarter of a century in power.

The two of them discussed his early life, work in the KGB, and eventual climb to the top. Baum and Winston also had a retrospective on some of the major incidents he presided over, such as the Chechen wars and the invasions of Ukraine, as well as discussing what his vision is for the future of Russia.