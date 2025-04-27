Antisemitism and Israel-ties: How will the 2025 Canadian election impact the Jewish community?

The Canadian federal election on Monday will bring the issues of safety and antisemitism to the forefront for many Jewish Canadians deciding how to cast their vote. The election could also have far-reaching meaning for Canada-Israel relations, aid to UNWRA, trade issues, and more.

Rising antisemitism in Canada

The election comes as antisemitic incidents in the country have been increasing, with a 2024 audit by B’nai Brith Canada showing a 7.4% increase in incidents from 2023.

The Jerusalem Post's breaking news editor and writer, Keshet Neev, and Diaspora affairs correspondent, Michael Starr, sit down in the studio to discuss what the elections mean for Canada's Jewish community and Israel-Canada relations.