Deradicalization must be core of Gaza's day after plan, Gantz tells 'Post' - podcast

This week on The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Legal Affairs correspondent Sarah Ben-Nun and Economics and Domestic Affairs correspondent Eve Young discussed the latest events in Israel and the Jewish world.

They discussed several of the recent developments with hostages, in particular David Cunio celebrating his second birthday in captivity.

They also touched on the recent sign of life from Matan Zangauker, and the worries his mother has with regard to his health. Matan is a dormant carrier for an autoimmune disease, which could severely damage his health if left untreated.

Following the pausing of several trade deal negotiations between Israel, the UK, and the EU, Eve explained what this means and what kind of impact it might have on Israel. Sarah asked if these events are something that can be easily reversed.

Will Pope Leo XIV be a continuation of Pope Francis's papacy? They discussed whether the new American Pope will alter Papal policy towards the war, and asked whether there's more room for nuance with Papal views on Israel. Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun sit down to discuss the week's major events on the Jerusalem Post Podcast. (credit: Canva, JERUSALEM POST, REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)

Sarah discussed a recent criminal case involving a minor who was caught spying for Iran and attempting to recruit more spies. He took photos of important national buildings.

Eve raised how such crimes have become more commonplace when, before the war, the thought of an Israeli spying for Iran was anathema. She asked if this is symptomatic of a crisis of trust in the government and government institutions.

They discussed Yair Golan's inflammatory comments, which drew ire from across the Israeli political spectrum. They asked whether his response clarifies his position well enough. Eve reminded us that Golan is raising an important question of whether we have gone too far and whether backlash was reasonable.

As Netanyahu's trial drew to a close, the cross-examination of Netanyahu began; Sarah told listeners to watch this space as more information would be coming out over the next week.

Zvika Klein spoke with Benny Gantz at The Jerusalem Post Conference

Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein spoke with Benny Gantz at The Jerusalem Post New York Conference. Gantz discussed some of the paradoxes of the current discussion on the peace process and whether they still apply.

Gantz emphasized that bipartisan support for Israel was paramount and that making Israel the ally of only one party in the US would be a mistake.

Zvika asked Gantz whether Trump's vision for Syria was realistic and whether it was at all possible. Gantz said it might be too early to say but that they must keep their options open and not close any doors.

Gantz said that the day-after plan for Gaza had to be tied into a wider anti-Iranian plan for the whole Middle East. He confirmed that Gaza could not be ruled by Hamas or Israel and that a third option had to be found that was acceptable to all parties. Gantz said the core of the plan should be a long deradicalization program to help bring this about.

Gantz also reminded listeners that at the end of the day, everyone was human and they must find a way to live together in peace.