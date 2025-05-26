The Jerusalem Dispatch: Jerusalem Day celebrations, DC shooting, the state of the capital - WATCH

On the sixth episode of The Jerusalem Dispatch Podcast, Hosts Elliot Jager and Calev Ben-David focus on Jerusalem Day, which started as a celebration of the city being united under Israeli sovereignty in 1967.

Jerusalem Day has taken on controversial political connotations

Jager looks at the current state of the capital, and the two longtime residents of the city examine how Jerusalem Day has taken on distinct and sometimes controversial political and religious connotations.

Jager and Ben-David also address the deadly DC shooting of two young Israeli Embassy staffers. They decry the growing atmosphere of incitement and extreme political rhetoric in Israel and abroad that formed a background to the attack.

They also mark the 84th birthday of Bob Dylan, the hosts pay tribute to the singer-songwriter's musical genius and the deep Jewishness that informs his work.