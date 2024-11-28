South Africa Chief Rabbi: ICC arrest warrants are direct security threat to Israel

The International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant are a direct national security threat, South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein said in a video released this week.

The warrant “should be seen for what it is,” Goldstein said. “A direct national security threat to the ability of free democratic organizations to defend themselves from attacks by dictatorships and autocracies.”

He said that the ICC is illegitimate and that it is “ridiculous and dangerous… that the UN and its affiliates are granted any moral credibility at all, let alone that some democratic states outsource their sovereignty to the UN.”

He called for democratic nations to, therefore, “withdraw any moral credibility they afford to the UN,” explaining that the prosecutor is clearly lacking in objectivity and the Court lacks jurisdiction.

“The free world must disregard the United Nations as a body that determines global standards of ethics and law,” he said. “The UN needs to be reconfigured as a global talk shop - but liberal democracies should not grant it an inch of authority over their national sovereignty.”

He called for a “United Nations of the Free World,” a UN replacement made up entirely of democratic nations. This organization would have a mandate to uphold the true values of justice, human rights, and freedom.

