Do Palestinian NGOs support terror?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 11:17
Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz attend a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz attend a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down this week to discuss the upcoming international 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and two other minutes will attend.
In the build-up to the conference, Katz and Harkov take a moment to reflect on the importance of discussing climate change and what Israel and its government are doing to address the problem.
Earlier this week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the country was designating six Palestinian NGOs as terror organizations. Katz and Harkov speak with the founder and president of NGO Monitor Gerald Steinberg to discuss whether the decision was valid.
They speak with Gerald Steinberg from NGO Monitor to discuss the decision and share insight into how NGOs support terror.
