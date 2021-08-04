From Jewish heritage to painted cottages: Tarnow & Lesser Poland

In the first part of a special series from Poland, Mark and David take you to some of the lesser visited parts of the country. From love stories and castles to tales of once great Jewish communities they'll take you on an unforgettable emotional journey.
In part one:
- Away from the tourists and into the marketplace
- How Polish Lords and Ladies once lived
- Memorializing the events of the 1930s-40s
- A trip through the historic Tarnow Jewish cemetery
- The cafe on the mikvah
- A side-trip to flowery Zalipie
- Meet the mayor
- A tour of once Jewish Tarnow
- Klezmer finale
