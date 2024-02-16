All Ears: Hearing Loss Treatments & Trends

At the Hadassah Medical Organization, Dr. Michal Kaufmann leads the Ear Surgery and Cochlear Transplantation Center. She says the center offers a comprehensive approach to addressing hearing loss resulting from the recent conflict. For example, in addition to the standard 8,000 Hz test tone, the team employs a 16,000 Hz test tone to ensure thorough assessments and early detection of potential damage.

Hadassah doctors are part of a national association of ear, nose and throat doctors that set the protocol for managing patients with hearing loss during the war. The key, Dr. Kaufmann says, is getting the patient checked within the first 48 hours so that they do not develop any systemic damage. The primary treatment is steroids, though some patients also receive treatment in a hyperbaric pressure chamber.

Though hearing loss may seem like a minor injury for many, especially among soldiers or victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre, it can significantly impact long-term quality of life. Hadassah has dedicated a team of doctors and nurses to provide timely assistance, with a trauma nurse closely monitoring each patient's progress. The nationwide protocol ensures effective patient care and aims to contribute valuable data for future research.

We've updated this episode with a short intro from host Maayan Hoffman that includes a few stories from Hadassah's website, as our interview with Dr. Kaufmann was recorded shortly before the start of the war. Dr. Kaufmann highlights the global impact of hearing loss, affecting over 1.5 billion people in at least one ear, with around 430 million requiring rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss. She notes that approximately 13 percent of adults ages 18 and older experience difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid.

Discussing the prevalence of difficulty hearing among adults and advancements in preventing, recognizing and treating hearing loss, Dr. Kaufmann sheds light on new treatments and identifies suitable candidates for these interventions.

