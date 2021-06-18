How did the Bennett government manage the Jerusalem Flag March?

In this week's episode, editor-in-chief Lahav Harkov and diplomatic correspondent Lahav Harkov discuss the new Israeli government and how it handled the recent Jerusalem Flag March.Includes a discussion with religious affairs correspondent Jeremy Sharon.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}