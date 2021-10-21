The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How much does it matter if an Israeli politician speaks English?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Lahav Harkov and Yaakov Katz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 22:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, October 20, 2021. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, October 20, 2021.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov take a moment to reflect this week on the events of The Jerusalem Post's 10th Annual Conference that took place just last week.
In reflection, an interesting discussion arises surrounding the parallels between the effectiveness of a politician and their ability, or inability, to speak English, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked received a bit of taunting from the opposition for turning to the conference moderator to clarify the word for "appreciate."
Following the discussion of languages, and the diversity it creates in Israel, Katz and Harkov sit down with the Danny Ayalon, who served as Israel Ambassador to the United States from 2002-2006 during the Bush Administration, and take a look back on the life of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell. He passed away earlier this week from COVID complications. 
Next, they speak with president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies Efraim Inbar about Israel-India relations and the significance of a number of high-level Indian diplomats visiting the country.
Additionally, the duo talk to Inbar about India's long-existing defense relationship with Israel.
All that and more, on this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast!
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags india podcast jpost podcast
