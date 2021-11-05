The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How will Israel address the climate crisis? Behind the scenes at COP26

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Lahav Harkov and Yaakov Katz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 04:36
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov put on their climatology hats, following Harkov's trip to Glasgow where she took part in the international COP26 climate conference, alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
The duo breakdown Israel's role in combatting climate change, as well as the technologies and renewable energy sources Israel is currently forwarding to directly address the problem. Harkov also gives her own personal takeaways from the conference.
She said that world leaders have promised to directly address the issues that are exacerbating climate change within their own borders in the years and decades to come.
Later in the episode, Harkov sits down with Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, who was part of the Israeli delegation for the international conference, to discuss some behind-the-scenes takes from the conference, as well as further details about Israel's efforts to protecting the climate and what the future holds for its use of renewable energy sources.
Finally, Harkov speaks with Michael Shellenberger, author of the book Apocalypse Never, to discuss his case against raising the alarm when it comes to climate change and what solutions he would implement to address the issue.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags podcast jpost podcast climate climate change
