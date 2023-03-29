Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 5: Is artificial intelligence dangerous?

In this episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman, deputy CEO of Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, business correspondent, define artificial intelligence and discuss its impact on our daily lives. They examine a question raised by Bill Gates last week, is there "a threat posed by humans armed with AI."

Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler joins the show to talk about the need for generative AI platforms to take responsibility for how people use them and raises a red flag about this new technology's potential challenges.

"They are premature because they are great bulls**t machines," Shwartz Altshuler says. "You cannot control the possibility of abusing them. Furthermore, these companies do not believe they will have legal responsibility for harmful content created by their machines."

Hennessey talks to Udi Karpas, Squad Director at AI21 Labs, about his company's latest AI innovation: Jurassic II.

And Hoffman speaks to a representative from Magen David Adom to find out how the emergency response organization is the first in the world to use a specific kind of AI to save time and lives.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

