Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 9: 12 inventions for Independence Day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 08:14
Top Israeli inventions (photo credit: Technion, Defense Ministry, Courtesy, Wallpaper Flare)
Top Israeli inventions
(photo credit: Technion, Defense Ministry, Courtesy, Wallpaper Flare)

Israel celebrates 75 years of independence on Wednesday. So, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey weigh in on some of the country's leading innovations - the kind of inventions that gave Israel the name the Start-up Nation in less than a century. 

Hoffman and Hennessey compiled a list of the top dozen Israeli innovations from various sectors.

The list is not scientific or in any order.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



