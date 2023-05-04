The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 10: The future of the Internet

Maayan Hoffman & Zachy Hennessey talk about why you should care if you are being observed online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2023 05:57
The future of the Internet (illustrative)
The future of the Internet (illustrative)
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

In this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessy take on the future of the Internet and data safety and the role that Israel can play.

The podcast features an interview with Reputation.com and Heroic Ventures founder Michael Fertik, who tells Hoffman why he is “bullish on Israel.”

Heroic Ventures founder Michael Fertik with author Maayan Hoffman (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)Heroic Ventures founder Michael Fertik with author Maayan Hoffman (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

“So many skills that made Israel successful in cyber … are also elements of AI and now generative AI. In the start-up world, we talk about ‘product market fit.’ Israel has nation market fit with AI,” Fertik says.

Then, Hennessey talks to Gal Ringel, co-founder and CEO of MineOS, a company that allows people to understand better and control their data footprint on the Internet. Ringel explains why people should care if they are being observed online.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



Tags internet safety Artificial intelligence data Inside Israeli Innovation
