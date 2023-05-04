Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 10: The future of the Internet

In this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessy take on the future of the Internet and data safety and the role that Israel can play.

The podcast features an interview with Reputation.com and Heroic Ventures founder Michael Fertik, who tells Hoffman why he is “bullish on Israel.”

(Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

“So many skills that made Israel successful in cyber … are also elements of AI and now generative AI. In the start-up world, we talk about ‘product market fit.’ Israel has nation market fit with AI,” Fertik says.

Then, Hennessey talks to Gal Ringel, co-founder and CEO of MineOS, a company that allows people to understand better and control their data footprint on the Internet. Ringel explains why people should care if they are being observed online.

