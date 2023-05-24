Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 13: Focus on femtech

In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey focus on femtech - technologies for women - and women in technology.

According to Start-up Nation Central, in 2022, there were 130 start-ups and growth companies explicitly geared toward women in Israel. This week, Hoffman talks to AVIF CEO Daniella Gilboa, who is based n Tel Aviv, about the company's recent integration of their IVF technologies with those of Genea Biomedx to improve clinical efficiencies and success rates of IVF treatments.

Then, Hennessey speaks to Deborah Garner, CEO of FEMSelect, an Israel-based company responsible for developing EnPlace, a minimally invasive solution for Pelvic Organ Prolapse. The team talks about the state of investment in women's health.

Finally, they shift gears for a discussion on women in technology roles.

According to the Israel Innovation Authority, women account for only around 30% of the high-tech workforce but more than 50% of Israeli citizens. Moreover, Israel is ranked among the four OECD countries with the highest gender-related wage gap.

To discuss the challenges, Hoffman speaks to Fleur Hassan Nahmoum, co-founder of FemForward, which is working to close those gaps. Last week, FemForward headed to Morocco, bringing together a delegation of Israeli and Moroccan high-tech superstars to collaborate and learn from each other.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

