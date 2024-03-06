Adapting to tomorrow: Tech marketing strategies in the innovation age

In this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, join Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of Strategy and Innovation for the Jerusalem Post, Aviv Canaani, VP of Marketing and Sales at Datarails, and Lisa Bennett, CMO at Kaltura, as they delve into the challenges of maintaining business continuity amidst geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

Discover how these industry leaders navigated the complexities of relocating and adapting to new circumstances while emphasizing the crucial balance between delivering results and caring for employees.

Later in the episode, the group explores the dynamic nature of marketing in the tech industry. They share insights on how marketing strategies have evolved in response to technological advancements, market changes, and the growing need for innovation.

Tune in to get a glimpse into the spirit driving Israeli tech forward.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation for her analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, she’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.