How is Verbit using AI to do real-time analysis of transcriptions?

This week, host Eve Young, economics correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, interviews CEO Yair Amsterdam and VP of R&D Hila Geva from Verbit, a company using artificial intelligence to create captions and transcribe and to then analyze these transcriptions in real-time.

Yair and Hila explain how their products can help professionals like lawyers to analyze court testimonies and even compare them to documents in real-time to find contradictions or provide other insights.

They also touch on how and why they are keeping humans "in the loop" and working with the AI, rather than trying to replace professionals with technology, and how this can revolutionize the field.