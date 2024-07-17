How is Verbit using AI to do real-time analysis of transcriptions?

This week, host Eve Young, economics correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, interviews CEO Yair Amsterdam and VP of R&D Hila Geva from Verbit, a company using artificial intelligence to create captions and transcribe and to then analyze these transcriptions in real-time.
Yair and Hila explain how their products can help professionals like lawyers to analyze court testimonies and even compare them to documents in real-time to find contradictions or provide other insights.
They also touch on how and why they are keeping humans "in the loop" and working with the AI, rather than trying to replace professionals with technology, and how this can revolutionize the field.
About Inside Israeli Innovation: Your go-to podcast for all things to do with innovation in Israel. Join Eve Young as she delves into the heart of Israel's tech and business scenes and uncovers the groundbreaking ideas and visionary minds working to shape the future. Join her each week as she shines a spotlight on the latest trends and entrepreneurial spirit propelling Israel to the forefront of global innovation.
Your go-to podcast for all things to do with innovation in Israel. Join Eve Young as she delves into the heart of Israel's tech and business scenes and uncovers the groundbreaking ideas and visionary minds working to shape the future. Join her each week as she shines a spotlight on the latest trends and entrepreneurial spirit propelling Israel to the forefront of global innovation.