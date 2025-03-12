Using cell science to fight nuclear weapons: How is Pluri revolutionizing health and food tech?

This week, host Eve Young, economics correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, interviews Yaky Yanay, the CEO and President of Biotechnology Research company Pluri. Yaky is also the former Co-Chairman and a current Board Member of the Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI) - the largest umbrella organization representing the life science and hi-tech industries in Israel.

Pluri is using cell-based technology to do everything from curing radiation sickness to creating large amounts of meat and coffee from a small sample. Yaky will share how the technology has increased some radiation exposure survival rates from 30% to 100% and how one machine can take a tiny sample and turn it into 80,000 coffee plants.

Yaky will talk about what these things mean for the future of healthcare and food production, especially in the age of global climate change. He will also explain why it's important in business to take existing industries into consideration and work together to take industries into the future rather than causing collapse.

Join Eve Young as she delves into the heart of Israel's tech and business scenes and uncovers the groundbreaking ideas and visionary minds working to shape the future. Join her each week as she shines a spotlight on the latest trends and entrepreneurial spirit, propelling Israel to the forefront of global innovation.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.