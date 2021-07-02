This week on The Jerusalem Post podcast:

Is coronavirus back in Israel?

Can the country expect new restrictions?

What's happening at the airport?

Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov talk to coronavirus analyst Maayan Hoffman and health reporter Rossella Tercatin.

Plus: An in-depth interview with former deputy commander of the Israel Air Force Amos Yadlin on Israel's full-court diplomatic press on the United States over Iran.

He also explains how the security cabinet works.