Is coronavirus in Israel really over?

On this week's podcast, only a couple of weeks after the Israeli election, editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz talks with Rabbi Gilad Kariv - the first Reform rabbi ever to enter the Knesset.

Next, he and health analyst Maayan Hoffman discuss what's really going with coronavirus in Israel. Why did Pfizer not send vaccines? And why didn't Israel pay.

Plus, they discuss if the virus is really dying out as health experts say.