Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease fire, but the struggle between Israel and the terrorist organization is not over.
In this episode, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov discuss the end of the escalation, Israel's "accurate aerial assault" and the difficulty the country had finding a way out.
They also discuss the "civil war" in Israel between Israel's Arab and Jewish community in the mixed city of Lod. They interview a long-time resident of the city, who made aliyah from the United States. She says that she is not so sure that life can go back to usual after the lynches.Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
