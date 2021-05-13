Israeli military correspondent: 'Violence could last weeks'

In this episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov discuss the recent wave of violence between Israel, the Palestinians and Hamas.

Military correspondent Anna Ahronheim explains what caused this recent round of violence and says that the military was caught somewhat by surprise.

On a day in which the chief of staff is expected to present to the political echelon a plan for a ground offensive in Gaza, Ahronheim says that the violence is not expected to end in the coming days.



“I don’t think it is going to be a matter of a few days, it could be a few weeks.”

Finally, as this episode is being aired just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, they talk with journalist Nellie Bowles about her newsletter "Chosen by Choice" that details why she converted to Judaism.