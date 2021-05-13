The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Podcast

Israeli military correspondent: 'Violence could last weeks'

The Jerusalem Post Podcast Episode 14, with Lahav Harkov and Yaakov Katz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 15:14
IDF Artillery Corps are seen firing into Gaza following heavy rocket and missile barrages fired into Israel from the Strip, on May 12, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF Artillery Corps are seen firing into Gaza following heavy rocket and missile barrages fired into Israel from the Strip, on May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In this episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov discuss the recent wave of violence between Israel, the Palestinians and Hamas.
Military correspondent Anna Ahronheim explains what caused this recent round of violence and says that the military was caught somewhat by surprise.
On a day in which the chief of staff is expected to present to the political echelon a plan for a ground offensive in Gaza, Ahronheim says that the violence is not expected to end in the coming days.

“I don’t think it is going to be a matter of a few days, it could be a few weeks.”
Finally, as this episode is being aired just before the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, they talk with journalist Nellie Bowles about her newsletter "Chosen by Choice" that details why she converted to Judaism. 

Our podcast is available on Google PlayApple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags Gaza Jerusalem violence Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by