The forgotten history of the Israel-Arab conflict

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Avi Mayer and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 21:54
Police at the scene where five people were shot dead in the Arab Town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, northern Israel, June 8, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)
Police at the scene where five people were shot dead in the Arab Town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, northern Israel, June 8, 2023
(photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)

On this week's episode, Avi and Lahav interview former Jerusalem Post correspondent Oren Kessler about his new book "Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict," in which he explains how the Arab revolt has reverberations to this day. Plus, they discuss the spike in the Israeli Arab murder rate, the impending American deal with Iran and why Bruno Mars is selling so many concert tickets in Israel.

