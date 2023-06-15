The forgotten history of the Israel-Arab conflict

On this week's episode, Avi and Lahav interview former Jerusalem Post correspondent Oren Kessler about his new book "Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict," in which he explains how the Arab revolt has reverberations to this day. Plus, they discuss the spike in the Israeli Arab murder rate, the impending American deal with Iran and why Bruno Mars is selling so many concert tickets in Israel.

