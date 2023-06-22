The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Jerusalem Post Podcast

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Avi Mayer and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 22:05

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 22:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the guest on this week's podcast, with the audio from his exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post. He talked about Iran, the US-Israel relationship, judicial reform and more.

Plus, Lahav and Avi talk about what the interview was like behind the scenes, the violence coming out of Jenin and tweets that get diplomats in trouble. 

Read analysis: "Netanyahu says US-Israel ties as strong as ever in exclusive 'Post' interview."

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



